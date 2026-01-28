RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Sponsorship of the DealFlow Discovery Conference 2026

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29 at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"The DealFlow Discovery Conference has quickly become one of the most effective platforms in the capital markets for meaningful issuer-investor engagement," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "We are pleased to support an event that aligns so closely with RedChip's mission of helping emerging growth companies improve visibility, build credibility, and connect with serious investors who understand long-term value creation. In addition, our team is especially excited to provide complimentary CEO interviews for presenting companies, an additional value that extends each issuer's reach well beyond the conference.""

Formerly known as the Microcap Conference, the DealFlow Discovery Conference enters its third year with an expanded mandate to connect high-growth public and private companies with institutional, accredited, and family office investors in a highly efficient, deal-focused environment. The 2026 event will be the largest to date, featuring curated one-on-one meetings, high-impact company presentations, and nonstop networking opportunities.

New for 2026, the conference will welcome a select group of private and pre-IPO companies to present alongside public small- and micro-cap issuers. The expanded agenda reflects growing investor demand for access to high-quality private opportunities while maintaining the conference's long-standing focus on public company engagement. Presentation tracks will include venture-backed companies, private equity-backed pre-IPO companies, U.S.-listed public companies, and select international issuers seeking access to U.S. capital markets.

As a sponsor of the DealFlow Discovery Conference 2026, RedChip will showcase its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform, which has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies enhance market awareness, improve liquidity, and strengthen shareholder bases. By combining daily investor outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for delivering measurable results in the microcap and small-cap markets.

RedChip looks forward to engaging with company executives, investors, and industry leaders at the DealFlow Discovery Conference 2026.

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

