MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Launches $100M Growth Raise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / MentalHealth.com today announced the start of a $100 million growth raise to accelerate the next phase of its platform development.

The raise builds on MentalHealth.com's setup phase and $4 million seed round. These efforts enabled the company to reach more than three million people annually while sustaining double-digit month-over-month compounded growth for over 30 consecutive months.

"Our priority from day one was to develop a mental health platform supported by three pillars - reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities," said Patrick Nagle, Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "This next phase focuses on building next-generation resources and expanding into mental health services."

Addressing a Global Mental Health Crisis

The global mental health crisis has reached unprecedented scale, affecting more than one billion people worldwide. Anxiety and depression alone cost the global economy an estimated $1 trillion annually, and suicide remains among the leading causes of death. In the United States, declining mental health has been accompanied by rising rates of substance abuse, self-harm, and violence.

To address these challenges, MentalHealth.com is advancing its diagnostic and care-navigation capabilities. The platform's growing network of advocates, providers, and technology partners helps people identify and access appropriate care in a complex mental health landscape.

Growth and Milestones

Since launch, MentalHealth.com has outperformed projected economic growth by more than 250%. Key milestones include:

Relaunch of MentalHealth.com

Acquisition of MentalHelp.net

Launch of the Mental Health Network

Launch of the Wellness Center

Launch of the Provider Portal

Acquisition of PsychGuides.com

Acquisition of Therapy.ai

Together, these milestones position MentalHealth.com to deliver education, care navigation, and services at global scale.

