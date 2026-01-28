Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Launches $100M Growth Raise

Advancing Person-Centered Systems of Care

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / MentalHealth.com today announced the start of a $100 million growth raise to accelerate the next phase of its platform development.

The raise builds on MentalHealth.com's setup phase and $4 million seed round. These efforts enabled the company to reach more than three million people annually while sustaining double-digit month-over-month compounded growth for over 30 consecutive months.

"Our priority from day one was to develop a mental health platform supported by three pillars - reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities," said Patrick Nagle, Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "This next phase focuses on building next-generation resources and expanding into mental health services."

Addressing a Global Mental Health Crisis

The global mental health crisis has reached unprecedented scale, affecting more than one billion people worldwide. Anxiety and depression alone cost the global economy an estimated $1 trillion annually, and suicide remains among the leading causes of death. In the United States, declining mental health has been accompanied by rising rates of substance abuse, self-harm, and violence.

To address these challenges, MentalHealth.com is advancing its diagnostic and care-navigation capabilities. The platform's growing network of advocates, providers, and technology partners helps people identify and access appropriate care in a complex mental health landscape.

Growth and Milestones

Since launch, MentalHealth.com has outperformed projected economic growth by more than 250%. Key milestones include:

  • Relaunch of MentalHealth.com

  • Acquisition of MentalHelp.net

  • Launch of the Mental Health Network

  • Launch of the Wellness Center

  • Launch of the Provider Portal

  • Acquisition of PsychGuides.com

  • Acquisition of Therapy.ai

Together, these milestones position MentalHealth.com to deliver education, care navigation, and services at global scale.

To learn more about MentalHealth.com and its vision to support the mental health of one billion people, visit: MentalHealth.com Vision Presentation

For interviews and further information:

MentalHealth.com, LLC
Yogya Kalra, Director of Strategy & AI
invest@mentalhealth.com

SOURCE: MentalHealth.com, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mentalhealth.com-launches-100m-growth-raise-1131176

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.