HIX AI Evolves into an All-in-One AI Agent Platform for Creativity and Productivity

HIX AI has evolved into an all-in-one AI agent platform, launching specialized AI agents for creating AI videos, images, presentation slides, writing and doing deep research. It offers complete workflow support-from idea to output-for these tasks in one unified, user-friendly experience.

SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / HIX AI today announced a major evolution of its platform: from a comprehensive AI solution provider into an all-in-one AI agent platform designed to help users accomplish both creative and efficiency-focused tasks. It now includes a suite of specialized agents for various use cases-all within a single unified experience.

The move reflects where people increasingly need AI's assistance: not just in a single task, but across the entire workflow. These agents are designed to help individuals and teams move from idea to output in a more seamless way, whether they're writing content, producing visuals, conducting research or building presentations.

"People don't just need another AI tool-they need an assistant that can handle different tasks seamlessly without forcing them to stitch together multiple products," said Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX AI. "With this shift, HIX AI becomes an AI agent platform that supports both creativity and productivity, bringing specialized capabilities-video, images, research, slides, and writing-into one cohesive platform."

HIX AI's updated experience centers on purpose-built agents that offer assistance for individuals, creators, marketers, educators, and business teams. Its agents include:

AI Video Agent : Helps users create AI videos like a professional AI video production team, with agentic workflows covering from concept, key frames to outputs.

AI Image Agent : A smart AI image creation agent to handle every step of the image production. It helps users generate and refine images for any creative or professional need.

AI Deep Research Agent : Assists with researching topics deeply, synthesizing information, and compiling reports to accelerate learning, analysis, and decision-making.

AI Slides Agent : Helps users do research and build clearer, more accurate and compelling presentations with suitable visuals and charts.

AI Writer Agent: An AI writing tool that comes with agentic workflows and Internet access and crafts well-formatted, factually accurate and SEO-friendly writing.

The new AI agent platform still maintains HIX AI's commitment to user-friendly design, ensuring that even users without technical backgrounds can leverage advanced AI capabilities. All agents are accessible through an intuitive interface that reduces the learning curve and maximizes productivity from day one.

"Our users want outcomes, not complexity," Camille added. "We designed these agents to be flexible enough for everyday needs but powerful enough for serious workflows. Whether someone is preparing a presentation, producing content at scale, or turning research into publishable insights, HIX AI is built to help them do it faster and with more confidence."

The updated HIX AI platform and its new suite of specialized agents are available now. Users can access the agents directly within the HIX AI website. To explore all these functionalities, visit https://hix.ai/.

About HIX AI

HIX AI is an all-in-one AI agent platform dedicated to enhancing creativity and productivity through agents specialized for different tasks. The platform serves individuals and teams seeking comprehensive AI solutions to streamline the workflows of their daily tasks.

Media Contact

Organization: HIX AI

Contact Person Name: Camille Sawyer

Website: https://hix.ai

Email: social@hix.ai

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: HIX AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hix-ai-evolves-into-an-all-in-one-ai-agent-platform-for-creativit-1131179