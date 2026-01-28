New Creative Performance Index and OutperformBI connect creative quality, media performance, and business outcomes to help marketers showcase return on investment

Incubeta, a global leader in digital marketing, today announced the launch of new agentic AI tools: Creative Performance Index (CPI) and OutperformBI. The products help brands move beyond static dashboards and subjective decision-making to gain clearer insight into what is actually driving marketing performance across different channels.

"We don't guess at product-market fit; we live it. Our roadmap is built from the ground up, shaped by the real challenges our clients ask us to solve daily," said Alex Langshur, CEO Americas at Incubeta. "That's why we built CPI and OutperformBI, to address client requests for faster better insights across larger, more complex data sets that enable better decision making, and ultimately drives business growth"

As generative AI accelerates content production and consumer behavior becomes more fragmented, marketing leaders are under growing pressure to prove where budget should be spent, and why. Incubeta's new capabilities are designed to close that gap.

"Marketing teams don't lack data, they lack clarity. With CPI and OutperformBI, we use agentic AI to move beyond dashboards and deliver faster, more accurate insight into what's actually driving performance and incremental impact," said Max Flajsner, Global Director of Data and AI at Incubeta.

Creative Performance Index (CPI): Measuring the Impact of Creative at Scale

CPI uses AI to analyze creative assets at a granular level by identifying elements such as branding placement, calls to action, imagery, music, and emotional cues, to directly map those signals to live performance data from advertising platforms. CPI gives users a continuous view of which creative components drive outcomes across channels, help brands reduce guesswork, avoid creative fatigue, and build a more intentional creative testing and development roadmap.

CPI connects directly to major ad platforms to ingest creative assets and performance data, then uses AI to identify which creative elements correlate with stronger results across campaigns and channels. Users can also integrate CPI data into advanced measurement approaches such as marketing mix modeling and causal impact analysis to help brands connect creative quality directly to revenue outcomes.

Initial beta tests showcased impressive results, with one brand achieving +102% Click Through Rate (CTR) and a 37% reduction in cost per lead (CPL), with another brand achieving +87% in Conversion Rate (CR) and a 38% increase in Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

OutperformBI: From Reporting to Diagnosis

OutperformBI is an agentic AI solution designed to help marketers move beyond performance reporting to understanding the specific drivers behind results.

Using a natural-language interface, the platform allows users to analyze marketing performance alongside data from marketing mix models, customer data platforms, product feeds, experimentation plans, promotional calendars, and external signals such as search trends and weather.

AI-driven workflows connect and analyze these inputs to deliver faster and deeper insights without manual analysis, helping marketers move beyond just determining "what happened" and move to diagnosing "why an outcome happened" when it comes to performance analysis, understanding key drivers of demand, smarter media planning, executive reporting, and budget optimization.

Both solutions are available beginning January 22, 2026, with OutperformBI offered via a phased implementation waitlist. To join the waitlist please contact hello@incubeta.com.

About Incubeta

Global marketing agency, Incubeta, empowers ambitious brands to harness marketing as a key driver of sustainable growth and long-term business success. With over two decades of experience and a global presence spanning 18 offices, Incubeta partners with leading brands like L'Oreal, ING, M&S, Les Mills, and Beiersdorf to transform complexity into clarity, drive innovation, prove value, and achieve measurable growth.

Through its Seamless Approach, Incubeta integrates creative, media, data, and technology to remove barriers that limit performance. This unified model enables brands to improve efficiency, elevate measurement, and generate stronger business outcomes.

More than just solving today's challenges, Incubeta empowers businesses to outperform targets, exceed expectations, and outpace competitors. Discover how Incubeta redefines the possibilities of marketing at incubeta.com and follow them on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

