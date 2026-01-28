New offering leverages BBH Infomediary to combine the benefits of the SimCorp One enterprise platform, including SimCorp Managed Business Services, with BBH Investor Services' fund servicing and custody product suite.

to combine the benefits of the SimCorp One enterprise platform, including SimCorp Managed Business Services, with BBH Investor Services' fund servicing and custody product suite. BBH Infomediary used to integrate BBH and SimCorp's platforms and to connect to third parties in a unique open architecture model.

Addresses the needs of global asset managers seeking to streamline and modernize their operating model.

Quoniam Asset Management, a leading systematic manager, is the first to benefit from this data-driven offering.

Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), a privately held global financial services firm, and SimCorp, a leading global financial technology company, today announced a new strategic alliance to address the needs of global asset managers requiring an integrated, end-to-end technology, data, and services solution.

Enhancing both firms' existing offerings, this solution uses BBH Infomediary to integrate SimCorp One's front and middle office capabilities, including a real-time IBOR managed by SimCorp's Managed Business Services, with BBH's fund servicing and custody suite.

BBH Infomediary, BBH's connectivity and data integration engine, will also enable a unique open architecture model that helps connect clients to third party technologies and service providers.

"For managers seeking to streamline their technology and operations across the entire investment lifecycle, this offering delivers scalability, accelerates data strategies, and allows a sharper focus on investment results," said Shawn McNinch, Partner at BBH. "In SimCorp, we have found a firm with award-winning technology and a service model that complements our own to provide clients with the best that both firms bring to the market."

Key benefits include:

Accelerated transformation and time to value

Increased oversight and control over operations

Flexibility to integrate with third parties and retain strategic agility

"We are excited to extend the benefits of our SimCorp One platform further into our clients' operating model with BBH's asset servicing and Infomediary data integration capabilities to create an end-to-end solution," said Oliver Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at SimCorp. "BBH's solutions and reputation for service are a great complement to our offering, providing clients with an efficient and open architecture solution."

The first asset manager to benefit from this combined solution is systematic manager, Quoniam Asset Management, in support of their recently announced UniActive Q ETF launch.

Silke Weiser-Walther, Quoniam's Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are delighted that two of our valued strategic providers have come together to deliver a more efficient end-to-end workflow. With their support, we can ensure that our innovative ETF products are underpinned by robust infrastructure and real time, accurate data, empowering us to deliver enhanced outcomes for our clients."

Learn more about the BBH SimCorp solution: BBH SimCorp

About Brown Brothers Harriman

Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) is a global financial services firm known for premium service and specialist expertise. For over 200 years, we have partnered with clients to navigate complexity, innovate with purpose, and succeed in evolving financial markets. Our 6,000 employees serve clients and their investments in over 90 markets across BBH's 18 offices. As a private partnership, we are uniquely built to put clients first and create success that lasts.

BBH Investor Services is a leading provider of asset servicing and operating model solutions to global asset managers and financial institutions. Asset servicing solutions include custody, global tax services, depositary and trustee, accounting, administration, and transfer agency. Operating model solutions solve platform, data, and connectivity challenges across open-architecture operating models. We support clients' growth, operational efficiency and resiliency, and streamline reporting and oversight. For more information see www.bbh.com.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy-side. Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side. For more information, see www.simcorp.com.

About Quoniam

As a leading active, systematic asset manager, Quoniam manages assets totaling around 24 billion euros, employs over 120 people and has offices in Frankfurt and London.

Quoniam is not just systematic it is science-based. We provide professional investors worldwide with smarter alpha and a more thoughtful way of investing, bringing clarity and precision to a complex world. For more information, visit www.quoniam.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128524490/en/

Contacts:

BBH contacts

Gregory Kessler

Public Relations, BBH

+1 617-772-1265

Gregory.kessler@bbh.com

Prosek Partners

+1 857-302-3712

Pro-bbh@prosek.com

SimCorp contact

Sean B. Pasternak

Global Communications, SimCorp

+1 647-975-7326

sean.pasternak@simcorp.com