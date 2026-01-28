McLaren Racing has entered into a multi-year technology partnership with Rubrik, the Security and AI Operations Company, in which Rubrik becomes an Official Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team.

The partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared focus on engineering excellence, performance and resilience. With the relentless pressure on performance and races spanning the globe, ensuring the immediate access, availability and integrity of data is critical to McLaren Racing's success.

Rubrik, a leader in cyber resilience, delivers outcomes for business and governments worldwide. Rubrik's technology portfolio will help secure McLaren Racing's data to power critical technical development processes and operations. Both organisations share the belief that resilience underpinned by confidence in recovery is what keeps teams moving forward.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

"We operate in one of the most data-driven sports in the world. Data integrity is a competitive advantage and we partner with organisations that match our standards for speed, high performance and reliability. Rubrik shares that mindset. Together, we're focused on strengthening the technological resilience that underpins performance across our racing programmes."

Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, Rubrik, said:

"In a sport where champions can be determined by milliseconds, teams must have the most resilient technology, with data that is always available. We excel at securing systems to drive business performance and we are proud to partner with McLaren Racing, a World Championship-winning team firing on all cylinders."

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing Official Website

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes.

