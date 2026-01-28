Rogo Expands to London With Its First International Office

Trusted by leading financial institutions, the AI platform enters Europe's financial capital amid rising institutional demand.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogo, the AI platform purpose-built for finance, today announced the opening of its first international office in London, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth. The expansion builds on partnerships with several major European banks, enables hands-on deployment and enablement, and creates opportunities for talent across the region at the intersection of AI and finance.

Rogo's move into Europe is backed by a new $75 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from Henry Kravis and Wells Fargo, and continued support from previous investors Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, Tiger Global, and J.P. Morgan, among others. The round brings Rogo's total funding to more than $165 million and will accelerate European growth, R&D capabilities, and support for North American partners with cross-border operations.

London's position as Europe's financial hub, combined with its strong finance and tech talent, makes it a natural base for Rogo's European operations. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates globally, Rogo's expansion brings advanced financial AI to the EMEA region. By integrating local regulatory guardrails and data standards, Rogo enables firms to move beyond AI experimentation to at-scale secure deployments, positioning European institutions to play a defining role in shaping the next generation of autonomous financial agents. Rogo now operates with over 100 employees across offices in New York and London.

John Willett, Rogo's co-founder and COO, will relocate to London full-time to lead Rogo's business in the region. "We're seeing European financial institutions shift beyond pilots to scaled deployment of enterprise-grade AI, and our London office represents an investment to meet that moment," said Willett. "We're scaling a dynamic team of AI and finance experts to partner with European firms, helping them navigate their regulatory frameworks and scale deployments in a bespoke, secure way. Our focus is building the infrastructure and earning the trust they need to compete globally."

Trusted by top investment banks and investment firms, Rogo is a secure enterprise AI platform that helps firms work faster and smarter. We aggregate the most important financial and customer data into a powerful AI platform, then partner with clients to build and customize key workflows and navigate firmwide AI strategy.

