Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Hunt's Kitchen & Design, a cabinet store based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has launched a new method for presenting kitchen design concepts. The company's recently introduced 3D reveal format allows homeowners and project stakeholders to preview a complete kitchen design digitally before construction moves forward.

The presentation method features detailed digital walkthroughs of the planned space, accompanied by custom music composed for each project. Now a standard part of the company's design process, the format is intended to offer a clearer understanding of how the finished kitchen will look and feel.

This initiative responds to increased client interest in early-stage design involvement. Many now seek greater visibility into project plans before making decisions or engaging with construction partners. By implementing this format, the cabinet store Scottsdale aims to reduce design revisions and support more confident choices during the planning phase.

The reveal format also promotes clearer communication between clients, designers, and contractors. The method provides a shared visual reference for discussing layout, material selection, and spatial planning before construction begins. According to the company, this improves alignment among project participants and contributes to more efficient coordination.

The format was developed internally by the company's founders, Jeff and Josh Hunt, who oversee design direction and implementation. Their involvement ensures consistency across projects and integration into the company's overall design process.

Hunt's Kitchen & Design plans to expand the use of digital tools in future design presentations. The cabinet maker Scottsdale views this step as part of an ongoing effort to improve the way kitchen projects are communicated and delivered.

To learn more about their store and the company's approach to kitchen design planning and presentation, visit Hunt's Kitchen & Design website.

About Hunt's Kitchen & Design

Hunt's Kitchen & Design is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based kitchen showroom and cabinet company specializing in full-service kitchen design for residential remodels and new construction. The company offers custom cabinetry, layout planning, interior design consultation, and assistance with product selection, including appliances, countertops, and hardware. Hunt's Kitchen & Design emphasizes a collaborative approach, using visual planning tools to help clients understand and refine their designs before construction begins. By combining practical design knowledge with individualized support, the team works closely with homeowners, builders, and architects to guide kitchen projects from initial concept through to final execution.

