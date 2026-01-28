Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - The Dragonfly Nest LLC, a Nashville-based therapy clinic specializing in trauma-informed care, has recently relocated its operations to 810 Kirkwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37204. The clinic had previously operated from 2311 Eugenia Avenue, Nashville, TN 37211 since its founding in 2025.





The Dragonfly Nest LLC Relocates to New Location, Expanding Access to Brainspotting Therapy and Somatic Therapy

The move, which took effect on January 1, 2026, was part of the clinic's strategic efforts to support its continued growth and evolving operational needs. Since opening a year ago, The Dragonfly Nest LLC has expanded its client base and therapeutic services, prompting the transition to a location better suited to accommodate increasing demand. The new space enables the clinic to manage a greater volume of appointments, expand programming options, and prepare for future staffing as service needs grow.

The relocation marks a significant internal milestone, establishing permanent operations at the new Kirkwood Avenue location. The practice remains under the same ownership and management following the move, providing stability throughout the transition. As a result, client services have continued without interruption, ensuring consistent care - an essential consideration in trauma informed therapy, where stability and continuity are central to long-term outcomes.

With operations now established at the new location, The Dragonfly Nest LLC will continue offering its existing services while further developing its care model. Current services include brainspotting therapy, somatic therapy, EMDR therapy, and related approaches that support emotional regulation and the integration of body and mind in the healing process.





The Dragonfly Nest LLC has moved to a new clinic location at 810 Kirkwood Ave in Nashville, Tennessee

Looking ahead, The Dragonfly Nest LLC plans to refine its programming to better meet client needs while upholding its commitment to trauma-informed principles. The clinic's ongoing development efforts will focus on expanding access to care while supporting therapeutic continuity and long-term, sustainable healing.

About The Dragonfly Nest LLC

Founded in 2025 by Christina Jezioro, LPC-MHSP, The Dragonfly Nest LLC is a trauma and wellness clinic based in Nashville, Tennessee. The practice offers holistic trauma therapy for individuals and couples, including neurodivergent clients. Services include brainspotting therapy, somatic therapy, trauma-informed therapy, EMDR therapy, Reiki energy healing, and sound healing. The clinic integrates mind-body approaches to support emotional regulation, trauma recovery, and long-term well-being in a safe and inclusive environment. With a focus on compassionate, individualized care, The Dragonfly Nest LLC is committed to supporting clients through sustainable and embodied healing practices.

