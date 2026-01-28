East Africa is emerging as one of the world's most dynamic regions for solar power and battery storage. On 3-4 February 2026, Intersolar Africa will take place at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, expanding from the successful Intersolar Summit Africa in 2025 into a full international exhibition and conference.

East Africa's Energy Market and Opportunities

Rapid population growth, industrialization, and rising electricity demand are putting pressure on power systems across East Africa. Limited generation capacity, grid instability, and high electricity costs constrain economic growth. Solar photovoltaics combined with energy storage have emerged as the most cost-effective and scalable solution to expand capacity, stabilize supply, and strengthen long-term energy security for businesses and communities.

Kenya already has a mature commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment, serving manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, retail, and agricultural processing, often paired with batteries for backup and peak-load management. Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda offer attractive import conditions and market potential, though financing, regulatory, and currency risks remain key challenges. According to Cynthia Angweya-Muhati, CEO of the Kenya Renewable Energy Association (KEREA), Kenya's solar market in 2026-2027 will be driven by C&I systems, productive-use applications, energy storage, and circular-economy solutions, supported by policy reform and private-sector innovation.

A Platform for Global Engagement

"Intersolar Africa responds to one of the fastest-growing solar markets worldwide," said Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International GmbH. "By bringing Intersolar to Nairobi, we connect global expertise with local markets and accelerate investment and project development." David Wedepohl, Managing Director International Affairs at the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar), adds that East Africa has become a highly attractive target region for solar, storage, and off-grid solutions. He emphasizes that Nairobi brings together project developers, investors, manufacturers, and policymakers in exactly the right mix to turn ideas into bankable projects.

High-Level Speakers and Conference Program

Intersolar Africa 2026 will feature high-level speakers addressing the most pressing issues in East African solar markets. Daniel Kiptoo, Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA, Kenya), will discuss regulatory frameworks and market development. Yemissirach Sisay Tebeje, General Manager of the Ethiopian Solar Energy Development Association (ESEDA), will share insights on scaling solar across East Africa. Additional speakers from utilities, government agencies, and financial institutions will focus on risk mitigation, bankability, and the role of private capital in expanding renewable energy. The conference program will explore the latest trends in solar and storage across Africa, regional market development and project pipelines in Southern, West, and East Africa, regulatory and investment opportunities for international players, agrivoltaics, continuous 24-hour solar solutions, best practices for battery storage optimization, e-mobility growth factors, and innovative business models including start-up pitches.

Exhibition and Driving Solar Growth

Intersolar Africa will host around 100 exhibitors and partner organizations from 15 countries, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions across the solar and storage value chain. With strong regional demand, falling technology costs, and growing international engagement, Intersolar Africa 2026 will provide a powerful platform to connect global expertise with local markets, accelerate investment, and drive the next phase of solar and energy storage growth across East Africa.

