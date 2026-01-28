Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 15:24 Uhr
Keypoint Intelligence Releases New Forecasts on Global Wide Format Print Market

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence has released two new forecast reports analyzing the global wide format print market through 2029. These studies examine how print volume, technology adoption, and application value are shifting across regions and production environments.

Keypoint Intelligence

The reports, the 2024-2029 Global Wide Format Print Forecast and the 2024-2029 Wide Format Value of Print Forecast, show a market that continues to grow selectively, with performance increasingly shaped by application mix and technology choice rather than overall print volume alone.

"Wide format printing is becoming more focused and more disciplined," said Johnny Shell, Senior Principal Analyst, Wide Format Printing at Keypoint Intelligence. "Growth is concentrating in specific technologies and applications, and understanding those shifts is critical for vendors and suppliers planning their next moves."

The Global Wide Format Print Forecast analyzes hardware placements and print volumes across major ink technologies, highlighting changes in production behavior and workflow priorities. The Wide Format Value of Print Forecast examines how print value is distributed by application and region, providing insight into where revenue opportunities are strengthening or softening.

Together, the reports highlight:

  • Increased emphasis on productivity and output efficiency
  • Diverging growth patterns across regions and applications
  • Ongoing shifts in technology and application mix

Both reports are part of Keypoint Intelligence's Wide Format Advisory Services and are also available for individual purchase.

For more information, contact us.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690901/Keypoint_Intelligence_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligence-releases-new-forecasts-on-global-wide-format-print-market-302672248.html

