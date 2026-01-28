Card Factory's 11-month trading update to the end of December 2025 highlights management expects to deliver the revised PBT guidance of £55-60m issued in the December 2025 trading update. The like-for-like decline in Card Factory's UK stores in H226 reflects the challenging consumer backdrop, while its international businesses are performing in line with expectations and the integration of Funky Pigeon is on track. Despite the lower-than-expected profit for the year, management has confirmed it anticipates declaring a progressive full-year dividend. Our forecasts are unchanged.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...