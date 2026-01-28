The European Union added 27.1 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in 2025, with utility-scale systems accounting for the majority of new installations as residential storage declined amid lower electricity prices and reduced support schemes, according to a new report from SolarPower Europe.From ESS News The European Union's battery energy storage fleet has grown for the 12th consecutive year, marking yet another record year for new installations. According to a new report from SolarPower Europe, 27.1 GWh were deployed in 2025, up 45% year on year, mostly powered by utility-scale systems. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...