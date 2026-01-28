MAX Experience Education Program Announced for Manufacturing & Automation eXchange, March 24-26 in Nashville

Six Hands-On Workshops and Curated Education Sessions Highlight the Future of Manufacturing

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) has announced details of its MAX eXperience educational program, featuring a comprehensive lineup of six immersive workshops, a keynote presentation, and targeted education sessions designed to equip manufacturing professionals with practical strategies for today's rapidly evolving production environment. Produced by BNP Media, the inaugural event will take place March 24-26, 2026, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing together leaders from across manufacturing, automation, engineering, and technology to explore how innovation, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing are shaping the future of the industry. Super Early Bird registration ends February 14, 2026, offering a $50 savings on the MAX eXperience Pass or FREE eXpo Only registration for manufacturing product/service buyers and users.

The MAX eXperience educational program is designed to go beyond traditional conference learning, offering attendees interactive, hands-on education focused on real-world application. Through a blend of workshops, education sessions, and peer-to-peer discussions, attendees will gain insights into manufacturing safety, engineering and standards, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, workforce development, and operational excellence. All sessions are led by industry experts who are actively implementing these solutions on the plant floor.

The program will kick off on Tuesday, March 24, with six in-depth workshops, each providing focused, actionable learning opportunities led by subject matter experts from industry, government, and solution providers. Workshop topics include modernizing manufacturing safety with AI and wearable technology; strengthening quality and competitiveness through improved measurement systems; using AI-driven digital tools to troubleshoot, optimize, and accelerate production; advancing sustainability through next-generation adhesive, coating, and packaging technologies; designing AI-powered mixed-model production lines using digital twins; and exploring how robotics and automation are transforming modern manufacturing operations.

Education continues on Wednesday and Thursday, with a robust schedule of education sessions on the Main Stage examining emerging trends and breakthrough technologies influencing manufacturing and automation. Topics include implementing extended producer responsibility packaging legislation across U.S. manufacturing; laying the groundwork for successful AI adoption; leveraging 5G to create smart, connected factories; lessons learned from manufacturers that have reshored production; trends and technologies in industrial coatings; and building a future-ready workforce through skills development, culture, and adaptability. Lunch roundtable discussions will be held each day in the exhibit hall for MAX eXperience participants, providing additional opportunities for peer exchange and industry dialogue.

Prior to the keynote presentation, MAX will recognize excellence in the quality profession through its Quality Awards. Honors include Quality Professional of the Year, Quality Plant of the Year, and Rookie of the Year, celebrating individuals and organizations advancing world-class quality practices.

A featured keynote presentation, "The Future of Manufacturing," will take place on the Main Stage and will explore how global manufacturers are leveraging smart factory strategies, automation, and digital innovation to remain competitive. The keynote will be delivered by Jaemin Kim, Marketing Director of the Smart Factory Solutions Center & Production Engineering Research Institute at LG Electronics, offering a global perspective on manufacturing transformation.

"The MAX eXperience program is built to deliver meaningful, applicable learning," said Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher at BNP Media. "By combining in-depth workshops with high-level education sessions and a keynote presentation, MAX creates a unique environment where attendees can explore new ideas, learn from peers, and take home strategies they can immediately apply within their organizations."

In addition to the education program, MAX will feature a dynamic exhibit floor showcasing the latest technologies, products, and services supporting automation, smart manufacturing, robotics, safety, and workforce development. Four Learning HUBs on the show floor will provide continuous live presentations during the two days of the show allowing all attendees to learn and connect conference learning directly with solutions demonstrated by exhibitors. The American Society for Quality (ASQ) will also host 15-minute expert-led talks featuring practical quality insights in Booth 605 throughout both show days.

The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange is designed for manufacturing executives, plant managers, engineers, operations leaders, and technology professionals seeking to stay ahead of industry change and accelerate innovation across their organizations. Professionals from automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical devices, appliances, new energy, and general manufacturing will find tailored experiences at MAX. Key attendee profiles include plant managers and directors, manufacturing and process engineers, automation and controls specialists, quality assurance and quality control leaders, environmental health and safety professionals, operations and corporate management teams.

Registration is now open at theMAXevent.com, with free access to the general expo and an optional upgrade to the MAX eXperience Pass, which provides VIP access to all workshops on March 24, exclusive Main Stage sessions and roundtable luncheons with industry leaders on March 25-26, express badge pickup, special badge recognition, and an exclusive attendee giveaway. Super Early Bird registration ends February 14, 2026, offering a $50 savings on the MAX eXperience Pass.

BNP Media produces MAX through its industry-leading brands: ASSEMBLY Magazine, Quality, Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI), Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN), Packaging Strategies, and Paint & Coatings Industry. The event focuses on application-based solutions, ensuring practical relevance for today's manufacturing professionals.

With MAX, BNP Media sets the stage for a future-focused, fully integrated manufacturing event - one that reflects the pace, innovation, and complexity of the modern production landscape. BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies, serves industry professionals through magazines, custom media, newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Manufacturing & Automation eXchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/max-experience-education-program-announced-for-manufacturing-and-autom-1131103