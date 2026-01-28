BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / The new Mac mini M4 is nearly impossible to find in stock. Why? Because thousands of users want to host ClawdBot AI, the private assistant that's taking over workflows. But you don't need to wait for hardware.

At ClawdBot Online, you can deploy your own intelligent agent in the cloud-no Mac mini required.

What Makes ClawdBot Different?

Most AI assistants are "forgetful." They reset every time you close the tab. ClawdBot is different. It is a self-hosted, privacy-first agent designed with three revolutionary pillars:

1. Persistent Memory (It Never Forgets)

Standard AI treats every chat like the first time it met you. ClawdBot has long-term memory. It learns your business preferences, remembers how you like your emails drafted, and keeps track of ongoing projects. It doesn't just chat; it grows more helpful the longer you use it.

2. True Proactivity (It Pings You)

ClawdBot doesn't wait around for you to ask "Is it done yet?" It is proactive. Once you assign a task-like monitoring a price drop or waiting for an email-it works in the background and pings you directly via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Slack the moment the task is complete. It's the AI that calls you, not the other way around.

3. End-to-End Automation (It Does the Work)

ClawdBot integrates with 100+ platforms, including Gmail, Discord, and Google Calendar. It's built for Automation. It can:

Clear your Inbox: Sort and archive emails based on your memory-stored preferences.

Manage Calendars: Handle rescheduling and appointment booking autonomously.

Execute Workflows: Move data between apps without you lifting a finger.

The "Proactive Assistant" in Action

Imagine you're a busy freelancer. You tell your ClawdBot: "Watch my inbox for the contract from the new client. When it arrives, summarize the terms and ping me on Telegram."

You go for a walk. You aren't checking your phone. An hour later, your pocket vibrates. It's a Telegram message from your ClawdBot: "The contract arrived. Terms are standard, but the deadline is tighter than usual. I've marked it 'Urgent' in your Gmail. Want me to clear your Friday afternoon for it?" This isn't just a chatbot; it's proactive automation driven by memory.

Why the Cloud (ClawdBot Online) is the Pro Choice

While the DIY crowd is busy troubleshooting local server issues on their Mac minis, ClawdBot Online gives you an enterprise-grade experience instantly.

Privacy Without the Hardware Headache

Some think you need a physical Mac mini for privacy. ClawdBot Online proves otherwise. You get a dedicated, private cloud instance where you retain control of your data, but with the reliability of high-performance cloud hosting.

Stop Waiting. Start Automating.

The era of reactive AI is over. Why settle for a chatbot when you can have a proactive, automated assistant that remembers everything you need?

Ready to give your AI a memory? Deploy your proactive ClawdBot AI at clawdbotai.online now!

Website: https://clawdbotai.online/

Company Name: ClawdBot AI Online CORP.

Telephone: +1 (253) 363-9767

