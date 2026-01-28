Start the New Year with New Gear: SEENDA Kicks Off New Year Sale with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo Under $20

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Peripherals brand SEENDA recently announced a limited-time New Year promotion for its popular COE200 Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse Combo.

As the new year begins, it's the perfect time to upgrade your office setup and boost productivity. Amazon shoppers can now enjoy up to 33% off (prices under $20) , while business teams can request exclusive bulk purchase quotes-helping professionals create an efficient and comfortable workspace at an unbeatable price.

Promotion Purpose: Passing Marketing Savings to Customers?

This promotion features the SEENDA COE200 Keyboard and Mouse Set -The set is a keyboard and mouse combo designed specifically for office use. Designed for seamless multi-device switching, ergonomic comfort, and long battery life, it has earned the "Amazon's Choice" badge on the platform. The SEENDA team believes that allowing as many users as possible to experience the product holds greater value for the brand.

Key Features: Why It's an Ideal Office Companion?

Dual Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless modes, allows switching between two devices (e.g., a Windows PC and a MacBook). Ergonomic Design: The keyboard includes a built-in wrist rest and numeric keypad, while the ergonomic mouse offers three adjustable DPI levels (800/1200/1600). Both are designed for all-day comfort, with quiet clicks to avoid disturbing others. Long-Lasting Performance: A single AA battery (mouse) and AAA battery (keyboard) provide months of use. No drivers needed-compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Special Support: Custom Business Offers?

Companies or teams planning office equipment upgrades can contact SEENDA's customer service for competitive bulk pricing and tailored support-a smart way to cut costs while improving efficiency.

Additionally, the COE200 is ClimatePartner certified, meaning its carbon footprint has been measured and offset-aligning with modern corporate social responsibility values.

Proven Quality: 4.5-Star Amazon Rating?

With over 450 reviews - and an average rating of 4.5 stars, the COE200 has earned strong user trust. One Amazon customer shared: "Must-have for WFH on MacBook. Easy Bluetooth connection, low latency. The scroll wheel is sturdy and smooth!"

By offering well-reviewed products like the COE200, SEENDA demonstrates its genuine desire for customers to enjoy a better experience this New Year.

About SEENDA

Founded in 2009 and revitalized in 2024 with a new brand vision, SEENDA specializes in designing office and entertainment electronics accessories, such as mice, keyboards, gaming chairs, and even portable karaoke devices.

SEENDA bridges technology? and aesthetics? to deliver comfortable, efficient, and joyful digital living experiences.

