Flightradar24 Unlocks Incremental Revenue with Opti Digital Demand Hub

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced a successful collaboration with Flightradar24, the world's leading flight tracking platform, through its Demand Hub.

As a premium publisher with a highly engaged global audience, Flightradar24 aimed to increase advertising revenue while maintaining site performance, user experience, and a streamlined ad stack. Selective by design, the team prioritised partners capable of introducing incremental competition and new buying interest into its existing setup.

"We look for partners who can bring unique demand and add measurable incremental value, without introducing complexity or impacting user experience," said Mats Lidgren, Yield Manager at Flightradar24.

Additional demand without stack complexity

Through Opti Digital Demand Hub, Flightradar24 introduced a new bidding layer, operating at the impression level based on predicted attention. The solution connects inventory to premium brands and runs alongside existing demand sources.

Demand Hub integrates via a standard Prebid Bid Adapter or simple tag, requiring no structural changes to the existing setup. This allowed Flightradar24 to increase bid competition, improve CPMs and fill rates, while preserving its current stack.

Viewability and performance controls

Demand Hub activates only when an ad enters the user's viewport, triggering a carousel-style animation and supporting high viewability while limiting unnecessary ad delivery. Formats are IAB-compliant and delivered within a safe-frame, without expanding over content, ensuring no impact on Core Web Vitals or page performance.

Creative rotation enables multiple creatives per impression through a social-like display format, designed to capture user attention while maintaining consistent delivery standards.

"Opti Digital has provided an additional layer of competitive demand that fits well with our performance requirements," added Mats Lidgren. "We value partners who can complement, not complicate, our stack, and the collaboration has shown positive results."

Following implementation, Demand Hub ranked among the Top 5 bidders via Prebid on Flightradar24's inventory, reinforcing its role as a high-performing, premium demand source.

Supporting sustainable publisher growth

This case study highlights Opti Digital's commitment to helping premium publishers unlock sustainable revenue growth while protecting user experience and long-term performance.

With Demand Hub, publishers gain access to exclusive demand, high-impact formats, and AI-powered optimisation, designed to maximise attention and profitability through high CPMs and improved fill rates, while making it easy to integrate an additional revenue source into existing stacks.

"For publishers, sustainable monetisation today depends on protecting performance and user experience, while giving brands access to high-quality, attention-rich environments," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO at Opti Digital."Our role is to help align those objectives, ensuring value is created across the entire ecosystem."

About Flightradar24

Flightradar24 is the world's leading flight tracking platform, providing real-time data on over 250,000 flights daily. With more than 5 million daily users and over 100 million app downloads, it is a trusted source of aviation intelligence for consumers and industry leaders, including Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer. The app has reached the #1 position in Apple's App Store in over 130 countries.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital helps publishers maximise advertising yield while enabling brands to deliver impactful, premium ad campaigns.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet and Orange, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

