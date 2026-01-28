Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Beverage State of Affairs

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Image by Freepik

Maybe you're just two weeks into your Dry January. Or possibly you're already part of the growing sober curious movement, which saw a 44% increase in 2025. Americans are becoming more aware of the health impacts of alcohol consumption and looking toward non-alcoholic options. We're not simply drinking less alcohol, we're seeking beneficial beverages that do more than just hydrate. It's a growing trend that's changing the beverage industry.

It's also affecting consumer health, and to address this impact, Guiding Stars evaluates beverages using a dedicated beverage algorithm. Star ratings in the beverage aisle help consumers embrace drinks lower in natural and added sugar, saturated fat, salt, and artificial colors. At a time when the beverage category includes everything from alternative sodas to functional sips infused with probiotics, adaptogens, and more, this is welcome guidance.

Adaptogen Drinks

Adaptogens are plant-based ingredients that help your body achieve better balance. They've become very popular for reducing stress, creating calm, and managing cortisol levels. And market research shows that they're likely to become available in more products. Adaptogen-infused beverages, along with other popular options that combine amino acids and herbs that behave like adaptogens, are increasingly popular. When adaptogens are consumed in safe amounts, they're non-toxic. However, if you're taking daily medication or under medical care for a chronic condition, talk to your doctor before adding them to your regular routine.

Modern Sodas

Gone are the days when soda was either clear or dark, regular or diet. Today's soda category includes options that offer probiotics, adaptogens, and more. Given the benefits and popularity of modern sodas, it's easy to view them all with a health halo. But it's important not to overlook the drawbacks. For example, in many cases these products will be low-sugar, but not sugar-free, a potential pitfall for diabetics. That said, they're a welcome alternative to traditional soda. And most are sold in varying can sizes to assist with portion control. Lean on the Guiding Stars beverage algorithm to help you find options higher in vitamins, minerals, and live active cultures, and lower in sugar and other attributes to limit (like artificial colors).

Probiotic & Prebiotic Beverages

You've probably noticed that probiotic and prebiotic beverages are increasingly taking over the beverage aisle. Probiotic beverages offer live active cultures, which add more beneficial bacteria to your gut microbiome. Look for probiotic-rich fermented drinks like kombucha, along with many other sparkling options. Include Guiding Stars-earning drinks with prebiotic fiber too. Prebiotic options like Olipop and Poppi, for example, "feed" probiotic bacteria in the gut microbiome, allowing it to flourish. Together, prebiotics and probiotics improve gut health, which means fewer digestive issues and improved immunity.

Mocktails & Non-Alcoholic Beer

The most popular alternatives to alcoholic beverages, particularly in social settings, are mocktails and non-alcoholic beer. Sales of ready-to-drink mocktails are surging as more people look for convenient ways to avoid alcohol. Before making these your "go-to" alternative, however, consider attributes like added sugar, which you'll find in many popular brands. And as with anything, balance is key. Whenever possible, make your own mocktails with less sugar and fewer calories. Try this Cucumber Lemon Kombucha Mocktail or Tropical Ginger Punch.

