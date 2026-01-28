NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands Pursues Strategic Joint Ventures and Partnerships to Drive Scalable Growth in Digital Assets

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / NetBrands Corp., a Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company"), is actively advancing a strategic growth initiative centered on joint ventures, mergers, and technology-driven partnerships across blockchain infrastructure, cryptocurrency mining, and Web3 markets. The Company is currently pursuing and reviewing multiple opportunities designed to accelerate scale, expand geographic reach, and enhance long-term shareholder value through disciplined deployment of capital and operational synergies.

As part of this initiative, NetBrands is evaluating a diversified portfolio of mining and infrastructure opportunities across both grid-connected and off-grid energy environments. In the United States, the Company is reviewing on-grid mining sites that provide predictable baseload power and access to established power markets. In parallel, NetBrands is actively assessing off-grid flared-gas projects in Canada, where stranded energy can be converted into low-cost electricity for digital asset production while reducing carbon emissions. Additional sites across other jurisdictions are under review as part of the Company's broader international expansion strategy.

These initiatives reflect NetBrands' commitment to building a flexible, energy-diverse compute footprint that can support both Bitcoin and multi-algorithm mining, while reducing exposure to any single power market or regulatory environment. By comparing traditional grid-based operations with flared-gas deployments, the Company seeks to optimize operating costs, enhance uptime, and improve the risk-adjusted return profile of its mining assets.

In parallel with physical infrastructure development, NetBrands is in discussions with leading tokenization and digital asset platforms to support the tokenization of future hashrate production. This structure would allow the Company to monetize forward production, introduce new capital market instruments tied to compute output, and potentially unlock additional liquidity and funding pathways with minimal dilution to shareholders. Tokenized hashrate is expected to provide a bridge between traditional mining operations and next-generation Web3 financial infrastructure, enabling NetBrands to participate in both physical and digital capital markets.

Management believes that combining strategic joint ventures, diversified energy sourcing, and tokenized compute assets positions NetBrands to capitalize on the accelerating convergence between digital infrastructure, financial markets, and Web3 technologies. The Company continues to prioritize opportunities that can drive scalable growth, improve capital efficiency, and expand NetBrands' role within the global digital asset ecosystem.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND), please visit our website.

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with company rapidly growing its industrial-scale crypto mining operations through procurement of next generation mining equipment and seeks for M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/netbrands-pursues-strategic-joint-ventures-and-partnerships-to-drive-1130964