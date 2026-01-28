Anzeige
28.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
Canton Fair Highlights Year-Round Gifts and Décor Supply at February Industry Thematic Event

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a product category that spans the entire calendar year and aligns with major global festivals and consumption cycles, gifts and decorative products play a vital role in international trade and consumer markets. Through its always-on online platform, the Canton Fair continues to advance digital trade facilitation with the February Industry Thematic Event, focusing on the Gifts & Decorations category. Supported by digital matchmaking tools and year-round online operations, the initiative provides global buyers and suppliers with a continuous, borderless trade connection channel, linking seasonal consumption demand with stable international supply.


The February thematic event brings together a wide range of product sections, including Gifts and Premiums, Home Decorations, Gardening Products, Glass Artware, Festival Products, Weaving, Rattan and Iron Products, Art Ceramics as well as Clocks, Watches and Optical Instruments.

Featured products are presented reflecting evolving consumer lifestyles. In household gardens, balconies, and pet-friendly outdoor spaces, high-performance artificial turf solutions provide efficient drainage, cleaner surfaces, and easier maintenance, improving everyday living environments.

In home décor and festive display settings, decorative lanterns blend modern design with traditional European aesthetics, offering durable and safe lighting solutions for seasonal decoration, courtyard design, and commercial displays.

For daily home use and gifting, multifunctional glassware products combine practical use with decorative value, meeting consumer demand for emotionally meaningful and eco-friendly products. Designed for both living spaces and gifting scenarios, these items reflect the growing integration of sustainability into lifestyle consumption.

In design-oriented home spaces, decorative lighting products that combine traditional ceramic craftsmanship with innovative manufacturing technologies offer a distinctive visual expression for residential and commercial interiors.

To meet more customized and specific sourcing needs, the Canton Fair online platform provides the Sourcing Request section, allowing buyers to submit detailed procurement requirements directly. With support from its extensive supplier ecosystem, the platform facilitates precise matches between procurement needs and production resources, encouraging eligible suppliers to initiate contact and improving overall efficiency.

Through the February Gifts & Decorations Industry Thematic Event, the Canton Fair continues to strengthen its role as a digital trade hub, linking global sourcing demand with stable supply chains and year-round sourcing opportunities. Global buyers, distributors, wholesalers, and brand owners in the gifts and decorations sector are invited to explore the platform.

For more information, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871688/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-highlights-yearround-gifts-and-decor-supply-at-february-industry-thematic-event-302672786.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
