Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Skin Boosters Market to Surpass USD 3,263.80 Million by 2032, Shows New Analysis on Injectable Skin Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Trends: MMR Statistics

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Skin Boosters Market size, valued at USD 1492.17 Million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 3,263.80 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.58%.

Key Market Trends & Insights from the Skin Boosters Market Report

Injectable Skin Rejuvenation Treatments Drive Market Growth: The global Skin Boosters Market was valued at USD 1,358.25 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,263.80 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.58%. Rising adoption of anti-aging skin boosters and non-invasive cosmetic dermatology solutions is fueling market expansion.

Hyaluronic Acid-Based Boosters Lead the Market: HA-based skin boosters dominate due to their proven safety, hydrating properties, and ability to improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, driving demand across professional dermatology clinics.

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures Gain Popularity: Consumers increasingly prefer injectable skin rejuvenation treatments over surgical procedures, boosting adoption in urban markets and professional aesthetic clinics.



Customized & Advanced Formulations Are Trending: Development of personalized skin booster treatments targeting hydration, elasticity, and overall skin health is becoming a key differentiator for brands and clinics.

Integration with Wellness and Skincare Routines: Combining skin booster injections with holistic skincare regimens and non-invasive cosmetic treatments enhances consumer appeal and brand loyalty.

Digital Marketing and Social Media Influence Adoption: Beauty influencers, online campaigns, and e-commerce availability of professional skin booster treatments are accelerating awareness and adoption globally.

Professional Skin Clinics Expand Market Reach: Growing number of dermatology and aesthetic clinics offering injectable anti-aging skin boosters is increasing access and consumer confidence in non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

Skin Boosters Market Segmentation: How HA-Based Mesotherapy and Injectable Rejuvenation Treatments Are Redefining Facial Anti-Aging

Global Skin Boosters Market thrives on precision and innovation, with HA-based mesotherapy for facial rejuvenation emerging as the most dominant segment. Leading dermatology clinics worldwide are elevating anti-aging treatments for women, delivering visibly hydrated, youthful skin. From under-eye revitalization to full-face rejuvenation, advanced injectable skin rejuvenation treatments are redefining beauty standards, blending science, luxury, and clinical expertise for a new era of non-invasive cosmetic excellence.



By Type

Mesotherapy

Micro-needle)

By Ingredient Type

HA Boosters

PDRN/PN

Polynucleotides

PLLA

PCL

Exosome-based Boosters

By Application

Face

Neck

Hands

Under-eye

Full-face Rejuvenation

By End User

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas

Hospitals

Aesthetic Centres

By Gender & Age Cohort

Women

Men

Skin Boosters Market Innovations: From HA-Based Injectables to Stem Cell & Peptide Rejuvenation Transforming Anti-Aging Treatments

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)-Based Skin Boosters:

Injectable HA gels

Cross-linked HA formulations

Non-cross-linked HA formulations

Peptide-Based Skin Boosters:

Anti-aging peptides

Collagen-stimulating peptides

Growth factor peptides

Vitamin & Antioxidant-Based Skin Boosters:

Vitamin C formulations

Vitamin E formulations

Combination antioxidant boosters

Stem Cell & Biotech-Based Skin Boosters:

Plant stem cell-based boosters

Human-derived stem cell boosters

Exosome-based formulations

Delivery Methods:

Intradermal injections

Microneedling-assisted boosters

Topical boosters

Adjunctive Therapies:

PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) boosters

Combination therapies with dermal fillers

Combination therapies with laser or RF treatments

Skin Boosters Market 2025: AbbVie, Galderma, Merz & Teoxane Lead Innovation in HA Injectables and Anti-Aging Rejuvenation

In 2025, AbbVie's SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM expanded to 57 global markets, while Galderma showcased new clinical data for Restylane HA injectables and Skinboosters at ASDS?2025. Merz Aesthetics launched an ergonomically redesigned BELOTERO syringe and submitted FDA approvals for HA boosters, and Teoxane advanced its RHA and Redensity 1 formulations with innovative injection techniques, reinforcing leadership in injectable skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments worldwide.

Skin Boosters Market 2025: North America Leads, Europe Strengthens, Asia-Pacific Surges in HA Injectable Rejuvenation

North America: Dominating 32.59% of global revenues, North America leads with advanced HA injectable skin rejuvenation hubs, early adoption of anti-ageing treatments, and widespread access to luxury non-invasive aesthetic solutions.

Europe: Supported by robust dermatology infrastructure and CE-certified injectable skin boosters, Europe's market grows with rising demand for non-invasive facial rejuvenation and precision anti-aging therapies across premium aesthetic clinics.

Asia-Pacific: Rapidly expanding with 24.52% market share, APAC benefits from increasing consumer awareness, dermatology-led injectable skin rejuvenation, and booming med-spa growth, making anti-aging treatments more aspirational and accessible.



Skin Boosters Market, Key Players:

AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan - Juvederm Volite) Galderma (Restylane Skin boosters) Merz Pharma (Belotero Revive) Teoxane (Redensity 1) Croma Pharma GmbH Fidia Farmaceutici IBSA Farmaceutici Italia Srl (Profhilo) Laboratories Filorga Revitacare Skin Tech Pharma Group Prollenium Medical Technologies BioScience GmbH Professional Dietetics (Sunekos) Aqtis Medical Anika Therapeutics Medytox Inc. Huons Global Jetema Co., Ltd. Daewoong Pharmaceutical LG Chem (Yvoire) Caregen Co., Ltd. BioPlus Co., Ltd. Classys Inc. Across Co., Ltd. (Dermalax) DongKook Pharmaceutical

Analyst Perspective:

Analysts observe that the Skin Boosters Market is poised for robust growth as HA-based injectables, peptide, and stem cell innovations reshape non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Rising consumer demand, med-spa expansion, and dermatology-led adoption highlight the sector's potential. Key players like AbbVie, Galderma, Merz, and Teoxane are driving innovation through product launches, clinical data releases, and strategic expansions, attracting significant investor interest and reinforcing the market's competitive and lucrative landscape.

