Wilmslow, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Rank Kings, a UK-based SEO agency originally founded in Stockport and Manchester, has been named SEO Agency of the Year - Manchester & North West at the 2025 Prestige Awards.





The award ceremony took place in Leeds and recognises agencies that demonstrate outstanding service quality, strong reputations and proven results.

The award was granted following independent research and customer nominations. Rank Kings was nominated by two separate clients independently, without any promotional campaign or voting drive by the agency, making the recognition a direct reflection of client satisfaction and performance.

Rank Kings was established to provide SEO services that focus on delivering measurable business outcomes rather than surface-level reporting. The agency began by working with local businesses across Stockport and Manchester that needed improved visibility and a consistent flow of enquiries. Strong results led to word-of-mouth referrals, while the agency's own SEO performance generated further enquiries from across the UK.

Today, Rank Kings works with businesses nationwide while maintaining the hands-on approach that defined its early growth. The agency focuses on practical, long-term SEO strategies designed to support sustainable growth, rather than short-term tactics or vanity metrics.

The Prestige Awards are known for prioritising service delivery and real-world performance over marketing activity. Winners are assessed based on client feedback, reputation and independent evaluation, rather than paid submissions or popularity-based voting systems.

Commenting on the award, Director Chris Lenehan said: "Rank Kings started out working with local businesses in Stockport and Manchester. The growth since then has come through results and referrals rather than heavy promotion. To be named SEO Agency of the Year through customer nominations is incredibly rewarding and a real reflection of the trust our clients place in us." The full statement from Rank Kings can be found on their website at rankkings.co.uk

Rank Kings' SEO approach includes search intent-led on-page optimisation, technical SEO designed to remove ranking barriers, original content written for real users, authority-focused link building and tailored local and national SEO strategies. The agency places a strong emphasis on consistency and long-term systems, which has contributed to strong client retention and a growing number of five-star reviews.

Despite expanding its client base across the UK, Rank Kings continues to work closely with each business it supports, ensuring strategies are aligned with commercial goals rather than generic SEO targets. The agency also offers free SEO audits to help businesses understand where opportunities exist and how organic search can support long-term growth.

Rank Kings has expressed its thanks to the clients who nominated the agency for the award, acknowledging their recognition of both the results delivered and the way the agency operates.

