Invesco Canada Ltd.

(the "Corporation")







ETFs Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF Invesco Global Bond ETF Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD)

has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 13, 2026.

The record date for determining securityholders of the Corporation entitled to receive notice of meeting is February 18, 2026.

Powered by

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281422

Source: TSX Trust Company