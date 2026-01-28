The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has signed power purchase agreements with seven solar projects totaling 523 MW, marking a renewed push for utility-scale solar following the reinstatement of previously canceled approvals.Bangladesh has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a combined 523 MW of solar capacity, as the BPDB formalized deals with seven grid-connected projects. The PPAs were signed in Dhaka by BPDB board secretary Rashedul Hoque Prodhan in the presence of senior board officials. The projects, ranging in size from 10 MW to 200 MW, are under construction in the districts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...