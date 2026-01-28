Developed by the maintainers of the CNCF Sandbox project Kairos, Hadron is purpose-built for secure, immutable edge and cloud deployments.

Spectro Cloud, a leading provider of modern infrastructure management, today announced Hadron, a lightweight, secure Linux distribution optimized for enterprise edge deployments.

Hadron was created by Spectro Cloud's open-source team, and forms part of the Kairos project under the auspices of the CNCF.

With more organizations pushing Kubernetes and AI workloads to distributed sites, it's vital to have an operating system that's lightweight, secure, and easy to manage across large fleets of devices.

"Kairos started as a framework that lets you take familiar Linux distributions and turn them into immutable, image-based operating systems for Kubernetes," said Mauro Morales, Staff Engineer at Spectro Cloud and a Kairos project maintainer. "After years of pushing these conventional distros to their limits, we knew exactly where they proved insufficient for our enterprise users. That's why we took the next leap and built our own distribution: Hadron."

While enterprises can continue to use other Linux distributions with Kairos, starting today, Hadron will serve as the default Linux base that Kairos uses to build its immutable, image-based systems running Kubernetes and cloud-native workloads.

Key features of Hadron include:

Modern, minimal architecture: Built lean from musl libc and systemd, Hadron images are under 100 MB in size, ideal for edge deployments and Trusted Boot scenarios.

Secure, immutable delivery: Designed for immutable, image-based deployments that eliminate configuration drift and support predictable updates.

Upstream-first foundation: Tracks vanilla upstream components closely to simplify updates and security fixes.

Flexible extension model: No native package manager; users can securely extend functionality through containers and other cloud-native mechanisms.

"Hadron is about making deployments simpler to operate at scale without compromising on security or upstream alignment," said Ettore Di Giacinto, Head of Open Source at Spectro Cloud and lead maintainer of Kairos and Hadron. "By pairing a minimal OS foundation with an immutable, image-based model, we help teams deploy consistently across devices and ship updates with confidence."

Spectro Cloud's new State of Edge AI research highlights how enterprises are looking for improved security and consistent deployment to help them be successful with their edge initiatives. Hadron and Kairos deliver just that: secure, repeatable deployments at scale.

The launch reinforces Spectro Cloud's continued investment in open source and the CNCF ecosystem bringing the company's relentless focus on edge all the way down to the operating system layer.

"Every day we work with enterprises working on edge projects, from restaurant chains to healthcare device manufacturers and rail operators," said Tenry Fu, CEO of Spectro Cloud. "We know that for them security is paramount, but it's also vitally important for their edge software stacks to be compact and manageable at scale. Hadron is the best foundation for achieving that, and as always we are proud to share our innovation with the community through the CNCF."

Organizations can learn more about Hadron and meet the maintainers at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe in Amsterdam.

For more information about Kairos, visit kairos.io. To learn about Spectro Cloud's enterprise support services for Kairos, visit spectrocloud.com.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud is the management platform for edge Kubernetes, trusted by enterprises such as Yum! Brands, GE HealthCare and Dentsply Sirona, plus government agencies.

GigaOm rated Spectro Cloud a Leader and Outperformer in edge Kubernetes three years running. Spectro Cloud is an STL Top 50 edge computing company, a Gartner Cool Vendor in edge computing, and on the CRN Top 100 edge computing list. Spectro Cloud gives back to the community, driving innovation as lead sponsor of the CNCF's Kairos Sandbox project for secure edge.

In short: nobody knows the edge like Spectro Cloud. Find out more at spectrocloud.com.

