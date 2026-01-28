Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 10:05
3,100 Euro
-3,12 % -0,100
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,12017:01
3,0603,12017:02
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 16:36 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEPAS Ships LEPAS L4 to South Africa, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

TAICANG, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, the all-new NEV brand LEPAS completed its export shipment at Taicang Port. The first batch of over 500 LEPAS L4 vehicles was officially loaded and shipped to Durban Port, South Africa.

LEPAS Ships First Batch of LEPAS L4 to South Africa

South Africa is one of the key hubs in Africa's vehicle market and also one of the world's major right-hand-drive markets. With its well-developed ports and logistics networks, the country serves as an important gateway for overseas brands expanding into Africa. The LEPAS L4 in this shipment is built on Chery Group's all-new LEX intelligent platform, measuring 4,400 × 1,820 × 1,635 mm with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. From the consumer perspective, the LEPAS L4 aligns with the global automotive market's ongoing transition toward new energy, meeting potential demand for high-quality NEVs. From the brand perspective, this shipment also signifies that LEPAS's products are fully prepared to deliver an elegant driving and handling experience for users with diverse driving habits, even under complex road conditions. By collecting real-world feedback, LEPAS will progressively refine its products and service systems, laying the groundwork for further market expansion and brand development.

Following the arrival of the first batch at Durban Port, LEPAS will use South Africa as a strategic hub to expand other markets, leveraging the country's mature vehicle distribution system, ports, and logistics networks. While consolidating its own advantages, LEPAS will continue to implement the Group's "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere" strategy, focusing on localized operations and product innovation to deliver more intelligent and more elegant NEV mobility solutions for local consumers.

South Africa is just the starting point for LEPAS's global expansion. The brand will continue to introduce its products, networks, brand presence, and after-sales services across countries and continents, bringing its philosophy of elegant lifestyle, supporting infrastructure, cutting-edge NEV technologies, and employment opportunities related to the new energy vehicle industry to the world, positioning itself as a long-term contributor to the global NEV mobility ecosystem.

For the latest updates, follow us on our official social media channels.

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@lepasinternational
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lepas.international
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lepas.international
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578653973934

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871690/LEPAS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-ships-lepas-l4-to-south-africa-accelerating-global-market-expansion-302672813.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.