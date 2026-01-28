SEIF S.p.A.: 2026 corporate events calendar approved

Press Release

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: 2026 corporate events calendar approved

Rome, 28 January 2026 - The Board of Directors of Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF" and, together with Loft Produzioni S.r.l., the "Group"), a media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, announces, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the calendar of corporate events for the 2026 financial year.

Date Event description 31 March 2026 Board of Directors' meeting to approve the draft financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 30 April 2026 Shareholders' Meeting (1st call) to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and to acknowledge the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 30 September 2026 Board of Directors meeting to approve the consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2026, voluntarily submitted for audit

SEIF will promptly notify the market of any changes to the above dates.

The calendar of corporate events is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations/Financial Calendar section.

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. The company publishes various editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Travaglio. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become an increasingly comprehensive media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven way and to produce TV content with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

For further information:



Press Office

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

Serena Tiseo +39 346 8747834

mail: marco@community.it

Euronext Growth Advisor

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milan

tel. +39 02 80 50 61 60

mail: info@integraesim.it



SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

