SEIF S.p.A.: 2026 corporate events calendar approved

Press Release

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: 2026 corporate events calendar approved

Rome, 28 January 2026 - The Board of Directors of Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF" and, together with Loft Produzioni S.r.l., the "Group"), a media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, announces, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the calendar of corporate events for the 2026 financial year.

DateEvent description
31 March 2026Board of Directors' meeting to approve the draft financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025
30 April 2026Shareholders' Meeting (1st call) to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and to acknowledge the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025
30 September 2026Board of Directors meeting to approve the consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2026, voluntarily submitted for audit

SEIF will promptly notify the market of any changes to the above dates.

The calendar of corporate events is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations/Financial Calendar section.

***

SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR dissemination system (www.1info.it), managed by Computershare S.p.A. with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni no. 19, and authorised by CONSOB, to disseminate regulated information.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.seif-spa.it and on www.1info.it.

***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. The company publishes various editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Travaglio. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become an increasingly comprehensive media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven way and to produce TV content with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

For further information:

Press Office
Community
Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552
Serena Tiseo +39 346 8747834
mail: marco@community.it
Euronext Growth Advisor
Integrae SIM S.p.A.
Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milan
tel. +39 02 80 50 61 60
mail: info@integraesim.it

SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO)ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO)l.calicchia@seif-spa.it
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZlvlJRsk2iYl3GeZphll5djl2uXlmOXaJKVmZebZ8jKnHBgnWhjasabZnJnl2Vp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96203-seif-cos-28.01.2026_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
