Remergify, Inc.: Cerfinity.com Launches Revolutionary NFT-Powered Product Authentication Platform

Remergify's TrustNFT.io Subsidiary Introduces Blockchain Solution to Combat $600 Billion Global Counterfeit Crisis

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Remergify, through its subsidiary TrustNFT.io, today announced the official launch of Cerfinity.com, a groundbreaking blockchain-powered product authentication platform that leverages non-fungible token (NFT) technology to create unforgeable digital certificates for physical products. The platform addresses the escalating global counterfeit crisis, which costs brands and consumers an estimated $600 billion annually.

"The counterfeit market has reached crisis proportions, eroding consumer trust and devastating legitimate brands," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify, TrustNFT.io, and Cerfinity. "Cerfinity represents a paradigm shift in product authentication. By harnessing the immutable nature of blockchain technology and the unique properties of NFTs, we've created a solution that makes counterfeiting virtually impossible while providing consumers with instant, verifiable proof of authenticity."

How Cerfinity Works

Cerfinity creates a unique digital certificate for each product, stored as an NFT on the blockchain. When brands register their products with Cerfinity, the platform generates an unforgeable NFT certificate linked to a scannable QR code or NFC tag that accompanies the physical product. Consumers can instantly verify authenticity by scanning the QR code or tag with their smartphone, accessing the complete product history including origin, ownership, and transfer records.

The platform's key differentiator is its consumer-friendly approach-no cryptocurrency wallet or blockchain knowledge is required. The verification process is as simple as scanning a QR code, making advanced blockchain security accessible to mainstream consumers.

Addressing a Critical Market Need

According to industry research, 84% of consumers express concerns about purchasing counterfeit products, particularly in online marketplaces. Traditional authentication methods such as holograms, certificates of authenticity, and serial numbers have proven inadequate, as they can be easily forged or replicated by sophisticated counterfeiters.

The product authentication market is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2027, with blockchain-based solutions experiencing particularly rapid growth. Cerfinity targets high-value sectors including luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, fashion and apparel, collectibles, and wine and spirits.

Built on TrustNFT.io Infrastructure

Cerfinity is powered by TrustNFT.io, Remergify's blockchain infrastructure subsidiary specializing in NFT-based authentication and verification solutions. The platform supports multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum, Polygon, and Phantasma ensuring scalability and flexibility for brands of all sizes. The technology provides complete transparency while protecting sensitive business information through selective disclosure mechanisms.

Key Benefits for Brands and Consumers

For Brands:

Cerfinity provides brands with comprehensive anti-counterfeiting protection, enhanced customer engagement through direct verification interactions, valuable data and analytics on product distribution and authentication patterns, and increased consumer confidence leading to higher conversion rates and reduced return rates.

For Consumers:

Consumers gain instant authentication confidence, complete product provenance tracking, simplified resale verification for secondary markets, and protection against fraud in online and offline purchases.

"We're not just fighting counterfeits; we're building trust," added Fine. "Every authentic product becomes part of an immutable record that benefits everyone in the value chain-from manufacturers to retailers to end consumers. This is the future of product authenticity."

Availability and Pricing

Cerfinity.com is now available for brand registration. The platform offers flexible pricing models including setup fees, per-certificate fees based on volume, and subscription-based access to advanced analytics and support features. Interested brands can schedule a demonstration and consultation at www.cerfinity.com.

About Cerfinity

Cerfinity is a blockchain-powered product authentication platform that uses NFT technology to create unforgeable digital certificates for physical products. The platform provides instant verification, complete product history tracking, and comprehensive anti-counterfeiting protection for brands across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.cerfinity.com.

About TrustNFT.io

TrustNFT.io is a blockchain infrastructure company specializing in NFT-based authentication and verification solutions. As a subsidiary of Remergify, TrustNFT.io provides the underlying technology platform that powers Cerfinity and other enterprise blockchain applications. The company's mission is to make blockchain security accessible and practical for mainstream business applications.

About Remergify

Remergify is a technology holding company focused on developing innovative blockchain and Web3 solutions for enterprise applications. Through its subsidiaries including TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity, Remergify is transforming how businesses leverage blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. Stuart Fine serves as CEO across all Remergify portfolio companies.

###

Media Contact: Stuart Fine CEO

stuart@cerfinity.com

cerfinity.com

Sales Contact: Scott Crompton

Scott@cerfinity.com

SOURCE: Remergify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cerfinity.com-launches-revolutionary-nft-powered-product-authentication-platfo-1131207