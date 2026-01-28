Ealixir, Inc.: Ealixir Issues 2026 Shareholder Letter & Provides a Corporate Update

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), an internet technology company that specializes in online reputation management services ("ORM"), today issued the following shareholder letter and provided the following corporate update.

Dear Shareholders,

Reputation has always mattered, but the mechanics of reputation have changed. What people believe about an individual or a business is increasingly shaped by what information surfaces online and how it is packaged, repeated, and summarized across the internet and from AI-driven searches. In this evolving environment, a reputation strategy that relies on "burying" results is fragile. Ealixir was built for a higher standard by aiming to help clients lawfully remediate harmful, inaccurate, or misleading content and to manage their online presence to ensure it aligns with their authentic identity.

At our core, we are an online reputation management company with a proprietary removal process and a suite of supporting services, serving individuals and organizations globally. We are guided by a belief reflected throughout our messaging that every person has the right to address their digital reputation and have the chance to move forward.

While content remediation remains an important component of our work, Ealixir's services extend beyond removal alone. We support clients across monitoring, assessment, strategic guidance, selective positive media placement, and longer-term digital identity and visibility considerations, helping ensure that reputation outcomes are durable and aligned with evolving online environments.

Over the past year, we have strengthened our Company across the full client lifecycle, expanded execution capacity, and elevated our approach to how engagements are assessed and priced. These advancements, combined with consistent delivery, support long-term scalability as we enter 2026.

A global platform built to protect and improve digital reputation

Ealixir supports a diverse client base worldwide, including high-net-worth individuals, C-level executives and managers, family offices, and companies across sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, blockchain, and energy, as well as smaller businesses seeking to expand their online presence. We operate across multiple geographies and jurisdictions, and our work is supported by a combination of technological and legal capabilities designed to monitor the internet, identify negative content, and pursue removal or correction pathways aligned with relevant data protection frameworks.

2025 built the foundations for a stronger 2026

As part of our corporate update, we would like to summarize our engagement and execution processes while discussing business metric changes in 2025 compared to the 2024 calendar year.

Before we begin an engagement with a client, we perform essential intake research and assessment to determine complexity, approach, and pricing. In 2025, we completed 383 pre-engagement research cases, a 12% increase over 2024. The rate at which we were able to provide a quote per case increased 14% year-over-year, reflecting continued improvement in how we assess and price work at intake as mandates become more complex.

Once we finalize an engagement, we proceed into the execution phase. In 2025, we processed 8,541 total links, an increase of 73% from the prior year and finalized 53% more cases than in 2024. The delivery mix remained concentrated in what we consider high-impact sources, with adverse media/news representing approximately 83% of links processed, alongside work across social media, compliance databases, internet forums/Q&A, and blogs. We also expanded our jurisdictional coverage to 22 jurisdictions in 2025, up from 18 in the prior year, adding China, Japan, Finland, and Nigeria.

These 2025 business indicators provide clarity into how we operate and how we have improved across our operations. Clearer upfront assessment and pricing at intake reduces variability and supports more consistent delivery once work begins. Higher throughput and broader jurisdictional coverage strengthen our ability to execute reliably as volumes grow. Together, this reinforces our foundation for repeatable performance and scaling our business.

2026 Initiatives: expanding access, strengthening offerings, and building long-term capabilities

Throughout 2026, we aim to build upon our strong operational base while continuing to refine how we serve clients across the full reputation lifecycle. We expect the demand environment will continue to evolve as online discovery of adverse information changes. In step with the ever-changing market, we are making ongoing investments in our capabilities that support monitoring, legal and strategic execution, and durable digital identity building in this environment where information spreads faster across more online channels than ever before.

Alongside our core offerings, we are developing and advancing additional services and features intended to broaden how customers access and engage with reputation solutions over time. This includes work on initiatives such as ReputScore, a mobile-first experience intended to help users assess their online presence and initiate reputation repair or enhancement pathways; Ealixir Editions, an editorial division dedicated to transforming professional stories into credible published works and supporting durable digital identity; and Ealixir Academy, which is designed to teach about the online reputation industry with the goal of achieving certifications and building a qualified network aligned with Ealixir's standards. These initiatives reflect our dedication to reputation education and making our expertise more accessible as the online ecosystem grows more complex.

Throughout 2025, we believe we have strengthened the foundation of our business to drive consistent performance and disciplined, responsible growth. As we further execute on our growth strategy, our focus remains on expanding our ability to serve clients across the full reputation lifecycle. This begins with client intake and assessment, through implementation, and into longer-term identity and visibility work, all of which will be supported by a growing service suite of products. In parallel, we continue to build our online reputation management capabilities that enhance monitoring, sharpen execution, and support long-term operational maturity.

Together, these operating gains, including stronger commercial discipline at intake, higher execution throughput, and expanded jurisdictional reach, are expected to reinforce Ealixir's foundation and we believe will further position the company for future success.

Thank you for your trust and continued support.

Sincerely,

Eleonora Ramondetti

Chief Executive Officer, Ealixir Inc.

