Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 865496 | ISIN: US7433151039 | Ticker-Symbol: PGV
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports December 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended December 31, 2025:

DecemberQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Net premiums written- 6,313 - 5,964 6 - - 19,508 - 18,105 8-
Net premiums earned- 7,121 - 6,717 6 - - 21,093 - 19,144 10-
Net income- 1,147 - 942 22 - - 2,951 - 2,356 25-
Per share available to common shareholders- 1.95 - 1.60 22 - - 5.02 - 4.01 25-
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities- 168 - (140- (220- - - 257 - (53- NM
Combined ratio 87.1 84.1 3.0 pts. 88.0 87.9 0.1pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.0 587.7 0 - 588.0 587.7 0-
NM = Not Meaningful
December 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto10,787 9,778 10
Direct - auto15,993 13,996 14
Special lines6,998 6,520 7
Property3,650 3,517 4
Total Personal Lines37,428 33,811 11
Commercial Lines1,191 1,141 4
Total38,619 34,952 10

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer-

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive December 2025 Complete Earnings Release


