Genvor Inc: Genvor Appoints Dr. George Stavrides as Executive Vice President, Business Development & Commercialization

Woodland, CA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR), a pioneer in AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, today announced the appointment of Dr. George Stavrides as Executive Vice President, Business Development & Commercialization, effective February 2, 2026. In this role, Dr. Stavrides will lead Genvor's commercial strategy and execution, focusing on expanding strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and collaboration opportunities with global agricultural companies.

Dr. Stavrides brings more than 15 years of corporate experience in agrochemicals and biologicals, most recently serving as Global Product Management Lead, Biocontrols, at Syngenta. During his tenure, Dr. Stavrides and his team led the commercial evaluation of over 500 biological product concepts, managed over a dozen external collaborations, and oversaw over 50 product launches globally (microbials, extracts, pheromones), quadrupling revenues over a seven-year period. Previously, Dr. Stavrides held various global regulatory, strategy and marketing positions, in both agrochemicals and biocontrols. He has also served as company representative to the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association (IBMA) for several years.

"George's track record of building successful commercial partnerships and bringing biological technologies to market at a global scale makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Genvor's commercialization efforts," said Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor. "His deep expertise in evaluating and executing strategic collaborations combined with his hands-on experience scaling biocontrol portfolios will be instrumental as we advance discussions with major agricultural companies and bring our peptide-based solutions to growers worldwide."

"Every time a future biologicals technology such as peptides shapes an innovation into a product concept, the industry gets a step closer in addressing unmet grower needs," said Dr. Stavrides. "In this highly complex process, a mesh of clearly set strategic considerations across regulatory, development, marketing and commercialization needs to be properly laid out. This is where I will be concentrating my efforts supporting the Genvor team to help the company realize the peptide technology platform's potential and exceed their strategic ambition. I am excited to be part of the team."

Dr. Stavrides is a biochemist and also holds a Ph.D. in Genomics from Cambridge University (Human Genome Project) and an MBA from INSEAD.

About Genvor

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) is a biotechnology company pioneering peptide-based solutions for crop protection and plant health. With a focus on sustainable agriculture, Genvor develops and commercializes biological actives that enhance crop performance, reduce chemical inputs, and support regenerative farming systems. Through its partnerships and technology platforms, Genvor is advancing a new era of natural, science-based crop protection. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

