Stran & Company, Inc.: Stran & Company Announces Multimillion-Dollar Contract to Power Rewards Program for Leading Gaming Company

Quincy, MA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced a new multimillion-dollar contract with a premier sports betting and gaming company to support its rewards and loyalty program for top-tier players.

Under the agreement, Stran will develop and provide tailored gift options for reward redemption, helping the gaming company recognize and celebrate its most loyal players through one-of-a-kind gifts, and exclusive curated experiences. The program is designed to honor continued player support and gaming progress while delivering meaningful, memorable rewards that strengthen long-term engagement. Stran's role includes sourcing, customizing, and managing a wide range of premium rewards that align with individual player preferences, ensuring a personalized and high-impact experience at every redemption milestone.

"This partnership is a strong validation of Stran's ability to deliver highly customized, premium loyalty solutions for some of the most sophisticated brands in the market," said Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran & Company. "These types of rewards programs require far more than transactional incentives-they demand thoughtful curation, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of what truly resonates with top-tier audiences. By developing tailored gift options, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, we help our partners meaningfully recognize their most loyal players and celebrate their continued engagement. We're proud to support a program that elevates player appreciation while driving long-term brand loyalty."

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

