Sagtec Global Limited: Sagtec Reports Strong Preliminary FY Results and Outlines 2026 Growth Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a technology-focused company engaged in the development and deployment of software and digital solutions, today provided a corporate update regarding its anticipated full-year financial reporting timeline, preliminary operating trends, and strategic priorities for 2026.

The Company currently expects to release its full-year financial results in April 2026, subject to the completion of its audit process and customary internal and external review procedures. Following the release of its financial results, Sagtec plans to conduct an earnings call to discuss the Company's financial performance, operating developments, and business outlook.

Preliminary Operating Performance

Based on preliminary internal management estimates, which remain unaudited and subject to final audit adjustments, the Company currently estimates year-on-year growth of approximately:

64% increase in revenue,

75% increase in net profit, and

93% increase in operating cash flow.





Management notes that these estimates are derived from internal financial data and reflect continued improvements in operating efficiency, increased contribution from software-related revenue streams, and disciplined cost management. These figures are provided for informational purposes only and may differ materially from the Company's final audited results.

Business Strategy and Outlook for 2026

In 2026, Sagtec intends to focus on strengthening its core technology offerings while selectively pursuing growth opportunities that align with the Company's long-term strategy and risk management framework.

Key strategic priorities include:

Expansion of SaaS-Based Subscription Revenue

Continued enhancement of the Company's SaaS model, with an emphasis on recurring revenue, scalability, and customer retention.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Initiatives

Evaluation and development of AI platform opportunities, including a planned collaboration with Skilliks, subject to definitive agreements and implementation milestones.

Assessment of EV Bike Subscription Opportunities in Southeast Asia

Exploration of potential entry into the EV bike subscription segment in selected Southeast Asian markets, subject to regulatory, operational, and commercial feasibility.

Expansion of ESG-Related Software Capabilities

Evaluation of additional software functionalities, including ESG carbon credit management and tax calculation features, in response to evolving regulatory and reporting requirements.





Strategic Investment and Partnership Update

The Company also reiterated its previously announced strategic partnership with HM Development, which was announced on October 2, 2025. Pursuant to this partnership, Sagtec invested USD 2 million into HM's AI Edutech Power Trading software through the issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares. This investment supports the development of AI-driven solutions and remains subject to ongoing collaboration and execution plans.

Governance and Disclosure

Sagtec remains committed to prudent financial management, sound corporate governance, and transparent communication with its shareholders. The Company will continue to make disclosures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and will provide updates on material developments as appropriate.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of digital transformation and SaaS solutions, empowering over 12,000 businesses across Southeast Asia with the tools to enhance efficiency, automation, and market competitiveness. For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

