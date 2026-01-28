Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A40ZMF | ISIN: VGG7779D1087 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.01.26 | 16:57
1,900 US-Dollar
-0,52 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
Sagtec Global Limited: Sagtec Reports Strong Preliminary FY Results and Outlines 2026 Growth Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a technology-focused company engaged in the development and deployment of software and digital solutions, today provided a corporate update regarding its anticipated full-year financial reporting timeline, preliminary operating trends, and strategic priorities for 2026.

The Company currently expects to release its full-year financial results in April 2026, subject to the completion of its audit process and customary internal and external review procedures. Following the release of its financial results, Sagtec plans to conduct an earnings call to discuss the Company's financial performance, operating developments, and business outlook.

Preliminary Operating Performance

Based on preliminary internal management estimates, which remain unaudited and subject to final audit adjustments, the Company currently estimates year-on-year growth of approximately:

  • 64% increase in revenue,
  • 75% increase in net profit, and
  • 93% increase in operating cash flow.

Management notes that these estimates are derived from internal financial data and reflect continued improvements in operating efficiency, increased contribution from software-related revenue streams, and disciplined cost management. These figures are provided for informational purposes only and may differ materially from the Company's final audited results.

Business Strategy and Outlook for 2026

In 2026, Sagtec intends to focus on strengthening its core technology offerings while selectively pursuing growth opportunities that align with the Company's long-term strategy and risk management framework.

Key strategic priorities include:

  • Expansion of SaaS-Based Subscription Revenue
    Continued enhancement of the Company's SaaS model, with an emphasis on recurring revenue, scalability, and customer retention.
  • Artificial Intelligence Platform Initiatives
    Evaluation and development of AI platform opportunities, including a planned collaboration with Skilliks, subject to definitive agreements and implementation milestones.
  • Assessment of EV Bike Subscription Opportunities in Southeast Asia
    Exploration of potential entry into the EV bike subscription segment in selected Southeast Asian markets, subject to regulatory, operational, and commercial feasibility.
  • Expansion of ESG-Related Software Capabilities
    Evaluation of additional software functionalities, including ESG carbon credit management and tax calculation features, in response to evolving regulatory and reporting requirements.

Strategic Investment and Partnership Update

The Company also reiterated its previously announced strategic partnership with HM Development, which was announced on October 2, 2025. Pursuant to this partnership, Sagtec invested USD 2 million into HM's AI Edutech Power Trading software through the issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares. This investment supports the development of AI-driven solutions and remains subject to ongoing collaboration and execution plans.

Governance and Disclosure

Sagtec remains committed to prudent financial management, sound corporate governance, and transparent communication with its shareholders. The Company will continue to make disclosures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and will provide updates on material developments as appropriate.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of digital transformation and SaaS solutions, empowering over 12,000 businesses across Southeast Asia with the tools to enhance efficiency, automation, and market competitiveness. For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business, industry and future results, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected scope, performance, timing and benefits of the Platform, the Company's ability to deliver the project as contemplated, and the anticipated impact of the agreement on the Company's business and financial condition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:
Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa
Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs
Telephone +6011-6217 3661
Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
