CYTOMED THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: CytoMed Therapeutics Refutes Misleading Claims and Reaffirms Clinical Progress

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) ("CytoMed" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel affordable donor-derived cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of a broad range of cancers, including both blood and solid tumors, today issued a statement to address recent statements containing inaccurate and misleading claims regarding the Company's research programs, clinical progress, and operations.

CytoMed categorically rejects such claims which have no basis. Certain statements circulating publicly mis-characterize the Company's scientific focus, development status, and regulatory standing. Please refer to recent announcements by the Company on our progress.

CytoMed's research is focused on CAR ?d T cell therapies and iPSC-derived ?d NKT cell therapies, based on established immunological science. The Company's lead CAR ?d T cell program has received regulatory approval to proceed with a first-in-human (FIH) clinical trial, which is currently ongoing at National University Hospital (NUH), Singapore. This clinical activity is conducted in accordance with applicable regulatory and ethical requirements.

Other programs, including iPSC-derived ?d NKT cell candidates, remain in preclinical development. CytoMed does not claim that any of its therapeutic candidates are approved for commercial use or clinically validated beyond their current stage of development.

Assertions regarding CytoMed's regulatory status, manufacturing capabilities, governance, or financial transparency that contradict the above facts are inaccurate or taken out of context and designed to affect the Company's share price. The Company operates in compliance with applicable regulations and follows development practices appropriate for its stage.

CytoMed remains committed to advancing its pipeline responsibly and to communicating accurate, timely information through official Company disclosures. The Company reserves the right to take appropriate action to address the dissemination of false or misleading information that may adversely affect its reputation or stakeholders.

