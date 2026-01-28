FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCID: FFWC (01/27/2026 Close: $47.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,617,000 or $1.48 per common share compared to $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $4,664,000,000 compared to $3,994,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense was $100,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,161,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,909,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $3,135,000 or $2.88 per common share compared to $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $9,179,000 compared to $7,776,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $175,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $2,429,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $7,911,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.77% and 11.83% compared to 11.36% and 10.67% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024. The three and six months ended December 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.11% and 1.09% compared to 0.99% and 0.93% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at December 31, 2025 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,908,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 9.44% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $584,760,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $55,209,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 1,408 shares at an average price of $44.87. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 2,137 shares at an average price of $43.21. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.



FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31 June 30 2025 2025 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions - 6,816,789 - 7,166,023 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,921,097 3,649,597 Cash and cash equivalents 10,737,886 10,815,620 Securities available for sale 105,061,355 103,067,093 Loans held for sale 640,500 314,800 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,886,040 at December 31, 2025 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 435,325,539 422,829,649 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800 1,739,500 Accrued interest receivable 3,180,451 3,055,402 Premises and equipment, net 7,595,174 7,602,679 Mortgage servicing rights 1,019,308 1,072,056 Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,399,137 13,165,670 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets - 38,560 Other assets 4,837,735 5,192,615 Total assets - 584,759,783 - 570,107,542 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 50,270,376 - 52,521,124 Interest-bearing 459,865,042 453,607,241 Total deposits 510,135,418 506,128,365 Borrowings 14,900,000 10,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,515,714 4,035,448 Total liabilities 529,551,132 520,163,813 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,085,842 at December 31, 2025 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,239,477 10,233,608 Retained earnings 68,373,991 65,911,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,747,938 - (11,560,272 - Treasury stock, at cost:750,486 at December 31, 2025 and 753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,675,242 - (14,659,619 - Total shareholders' equity 55,208,651 49,943,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 584,759,783 - 570,107,542

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees - 6,222,131 - 5,759,713 - 12,342,216 - 11,490,780 Taxable securities 531,607 537,113 1,096,053 1,074,663 Tax exempt securities 398,895 411,872 796,125 817,709 Other 69,958 187,210 136,761 381,632 Total interest and dividend income 7,222,591 6,895,908 14,371,155 13,764,784 Interest expense: Deposits 2,367,539 2,901,835 4,735,406 5,989,166 Borrowings 190,994 14 457,238 14 Total interest expense 2,558,532 2,901,849 5,192,644 5,989,180 Net interest income 4,664,059 3,994,059 9,178,511 7,775,604 Provision for credit losses 100,000 75,000 175,000 75,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,564,059 3,919,059 9,003,511 7,700,604 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 101,686 141,322 256,077 239,334 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - 35,238 25,527 35,238 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (2,076 - - (2,076 - (684 - Commission income 433,621 452,309 852,187 936,389 Service charges and fees 187,965 208,986 438,804 465,519 Earnings on life insurance 120,660 110,593 233,467 218,272 Other 319,043 310,600 625,241 645,474 Total noninterest income 1,160,898 1,259,048 2,429,227 2,539,542 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,039,308 2,004,047 4,077,795 4,045,660 Occupancy and equipment 311,941 311,383 619,057 633,457 Professional 134,926 193,931 289,807 336,682 Marketing 119,710 103,762 226,458 194,203 Deposit insurance premium 102,000 75,000 204,000 162,261 Regulatory assessment 11,019 11,569 22,037 19,282 Correspondent bank charges 25,764 24,055 52,237 46,554 Data processing 606,685 494,887 1,260,577 963,476 Printing, postage and supplies 80,286 84,644 149,721 156,852 Expense on life insurance 28,944 (82,096 - 57,888 (47,553 - Contribution expense 2,917 9,601 10,417 19,102 Expense on REO 291 - 2,333 - Other 445,087 347,235 938,830 743,467 Total noninterest expense 3,908,879 3,578,018 7,911,157 7,273,443 Income before income taxes 1,816,078 1,600,089 3,521,581 2,966,703 Income tax expense 198,947 160,565 386,570 284,493 Net income - 1,617,131 - 1,439,524 - 3,135,011 - 2,682,210

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings - 1.48 - 1.29 - 2.88 - 2.38 Diluted earnings - 1.48 - 1.29 - 2.88 - 2.38 Dividends paid - 0.31 - 0.30 - 0.62 - 0.60 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,086,396 1,112,282 1,086,852 1,127,300 Shares outstanding end of period 1,085,842 1,100,198 1,085,842 1,100,198 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.29 - 2.82 - 3.26 - 2.76 - Return on average assets *** 1.11 - 0.99 - 1.09 - 0.93 - Return on average common equity *** 11.77 - 11.36 - 11.83 - 10.67 - December 31 June 30 2025 2025 Nonperforming assets * - 6,908,238 - 8,147,342 Repossessed assets - 0 - 38,560 - Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

