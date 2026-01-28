Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 17:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCID: FFWC (01/27/2026 Close: $47.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,617,000 or $1.48 per common share compared to $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $4,664,000,000 compared to $3,994,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Credit loss expense was $100,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,161,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,909,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $3,135,000 or $2.88 per common share compared to $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2025 was $9,179,000 compared to $7,776,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $175,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $2,429,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $7,911,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.77% and 11.83% compared to 11.36% and 10.67% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024. The three and six months ended December 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.11% and 1.09% compared to 0.99% and 0.93% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at December 31, 2025 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,908,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 9.44% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $584,760,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $55,209,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 1,408 shares at an average price of $44.87. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 2,137 shares at an average price of $43.21. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31June 30
2025 2025
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions- 6,816,789 - 7,166,023
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,921,097 3,649,597
Cash and cash equivalents 10,737,886 10,815,620
Securities available for sale 105,061,355 103,067,093
Loans held for sale 640,500 314,800
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,886,040
at December 31, 2025 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 435,325,539 422,829,649
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800 1,739,500
Accrued interest receivable 3,180,451 3,055,402
Premises and equipment, net 7,595,174 7,602,679
Mortgage servicing rights 1,019,308 1,072,056
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,399,137 13,165,670
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets - 38,560
Other assets 4,837,735 5,192,615
Total assets- 584,759,783 - 570,107,542
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing- 50,270,376 - 52,521,124
Interest-bearing 459,865,042 453,607,241
Total deposits 510,135,418 506,128,365
Borrowings 14,900,000 10,000,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,515,714 4,035,448
Total liabilities 529,551,132 520,163,813
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,085,842 at December 31, 2025 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,239,477 10,233,608
Retained earnings 68,373,991 65,911,649
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,747,938- (11,560,272-
Treasury stock, at cost:750,486 at December 31, 2025 and
753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,675,242- (14,659,619-
Total shareholders' equity 55,208,651 49,943,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 584,759,783 - 570,107,542
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees- 6,222,131 - 5,759,713 - 12,342,216 - 11,490,780
Taxable securities 531,607 537,113 1,096,053 1,074,663
Tax exempt securities 398,895 411,872 796,125 817,709
Other 69,958 187,210 136,761 381,632
Total interest and dividend income 7,222,591 6,895,908 14,371,155 13,764,784
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,367,539 2,901,835 4,735,406 5,989,166
Borrowings 190,994 14 457,238 14
Total interest expense 2,558,532 2,901,849 5,192,644 5,989,180
Net interest income 4,664,059 3,994,059 9,178,511 7,775,604
Provision for credit losses 100,000 75,000 175,000 75,000
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses 4,564,059 3,919,059 9,003,511 7,700,604
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 101,686 141,322 256,077 239,334
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - 35,238 25,527 35,238
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (2,076- - (2,076- (684-
Commission income 433,621 452,309 852,187 936,389
Service charges and fees 187,965 208,986 438,804 465,519
Earnings on life insurance 120,660 110,593 233,467 218,272
Other 319,043 310,600 625,241 645,474
Total noninterest income 1,160,898 1,259,048 2,429,227 2,539,542
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,039,308 2,004,047 4,077,795 4,045,660
Occupancy and equipment 311,941 311,383 619,057 633,457
Professional 134,926 193,931 289,807 336,682
Marketing 119,710 103,762 226,458 194,203
Deposit insurance premium 102,000 75,000 204,000 162,261
Regulatory assessment 11,019 11,569 22,037 19,282
Correspondent bank charges 25,764 24,055 52,237 46,554
Data processing 606,685 494,887 1,260,577 963,476
Printing, postage and supplies 80,286 84,644 149,721 156,852
Expense on life insurance 28,944 (82,096- 57,888 (47,553-
Contribution expense 2,917 9,601 10,417 19,102
Expense on REO 291 - 2,333 -
Other 445,087 347,235 938,830 743,467
Total noninterest expense 3,908,879 3,578,018 7,911,157 7,273,443
Income before income taxes 1,816,078 1,600,089 3,521,581 2,966,703
Income tax expense 198,947 160,565 386,570 284,493
Net income- 1,617,131 - 1,439,524 - 3,135,011 - 2,682,210
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings- 1.48 - 1.29 - 2.88 - 2.38
Diluted earnings- 1.48 - 1.29 - 2.88 - 2.38
Dividends paid- 0.31 - 0.30 - 0.62 - 0.60
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,086,396 1,112,282 1,086,852 1,127,300
Shares outstanding end of period 1,085,842 1,100,198 1,085,842 1,100,198
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin ** 3.29- 2.82- 3.26- 2.76-
Return on average assets *** 1.11- 0.99- 1.09- 0.93-
Return on average common equity *** 11.77- 11.36- 11.83- 10.67-
December 31June 30
2025 2025
Nonperforming assets *- 6,908,238 - 8,147,342
Repossessed assets- 0 - 38,560
- Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.