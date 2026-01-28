First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Annual Results; Net Income Grew 54%, Loans Grew 13% And Deposits Grew 31% Over Prior Year

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.
Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "2025 marked a transformative year for First Resource Bancorp, defined by exceptional growth, disciplined execution, and record profitability. We delivered a 54% increase in annual net income, strong loan and deposit expansion, and meaningful improvements across key performance metrics. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to achieve these outstanding results and are deeply grateful to our shareholders, customers, employees and the communities we serve for their unwavering support."
Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2025, included:
- Net income reached $8.2 million, a 54% increase over the prior year
- Total loans grew 13%
- Total deposits grew 31%
- Noninterest-bearing deposits grew 39%
- Total assets grew 23%
- Total interest income grew 17%
- Net interest income grew 25%
- Return on average equity was 14.99% compared to 10.91% for the prior year
- Return on average assets was 1.17% compared to 0.87% for the prior year
- Book value per share grew 17% to $19.56
- Earnings per share improved 57% to $2.72
- Net interest margin expanded 32 basis points to 3.75%
- Completed an $8 million holding company subordinated debt issuance at a 6.00% rate
- Recognized with numerous distinctions, including being named a "Best Places to Work" company from the Philadelphia Business Journal, several regional "Best Bank" awards, and ranking among the top 100 performing U.S. community banks under $2 billion by American Banker
The company delivered outstanding financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting net income totaling $2.3 million, or $0.78 per common share, an increase from $2.3 million, or $0.75 per share, in the previous quarter, and up considerably from $1.0 million, or $0.33 per common share, in the same period last year. This impressive growth was reflected in key profitability metrics, with the annualized return on average assets climbing to 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.63% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity also improved, reaching 15.87%, up from 7.98% year-over-year, underscoring the Bank's continued strength and strategic execution.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $8.2 million, or $2.72 per common share, representing a 54% increase from $5.3 million, or $1.73 per common share, in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2025, return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 0.87% in 2024, while the return on average equity for 2025 was 14.99% compared to 10.91% in the prior year.
Total interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached $11.9 million, reflecting a $911 thousand or 8% increase over the prior quarter. This growth was fueled by a 4% increase in loans during the fourth quarter, despite a small overall decrease in loan yields.
Total interest income increased by $2.3 million, marking a 23% increase from $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $11.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was driven by a 13% year-over-year expansion in loans, complemented by an overall increase in loan yields.
Total interest income grew $6.4 million, or 17%, from $36.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, to $42.9 million for the corresponding period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by loan portfolio expansion and an increased rate environment, as previously noted.
Total interest expense rose 8% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits. This was partially offset by an 11 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by 61%, driven by a $5.1 million increase in average balances of FHLB borrowings and a 26 basis point increase in the cost of FHLB borrowings during the fourth quarter.
Total interest expense increased by 12%, climbing from $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 35 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on borrowings grew by 38% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased by 9%, to $17.8 million, up from $16.4 million in the same period of 2024. Primary factors of this increase include greater volumes of interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debt. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in FHLB borrowings and declines in the cost of funds, including a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 54 basis point drop in the cost of time deposits, and a 55 basis point decline in the cost of FHLB borrowings.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income grew by $572 thousand, or 9%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased, falling to 3.77% from 3.87% in the third quarter of 2025. The overall yield on interest-earning assets shrank by 20 basis points, primarily driven by a 61 basis point decrease on short-term investments to 3.87% for the quarter combined with significantly higher volume, and a 2 basis point decrease in loan yields to 6.62% for the quarter. Meanwhile, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 11 basis points to 3.14%, primarily due to a 5 basis point drop in the cost of money market accounts and a 9 basis point drop in the cost of time deposit accounts. This decrease was partially offset by higher volumes of interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result, the total cost of deposits fell by 11 basis points for the quarter, from 2.74% to 2.63%.
"Management's strategy to increase on-balance sheet liquidity during the second half of 2025, combined with substantial core deposit growth in the fourth quarter, contributed to the net interest margin decline quarter over quarter," noted Ranalli. "The loan to deposit ratio declined from 108.4% at year-end 2024 to 93.5% at the close of 2025 due to our improved liquidity position."
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $25.1 million, reflecting a 25% improvement from $20.2 million for the same period in 2024. This growth was fueled by a $5.6 million, or 16%, increase in loan interest income, a $698 thousand, or 601%, increase in other interest income, a $249 thousand, or 40%, decline in interest expense on borrowings, and a $97 thousand, or 20%, increase in investment interest income, partially offset by a $1.5 million, or 10%, increase in deposit interest expense and a $99 thousand, or 22%, increase in interest expense on subordinated debt. The net interest margin expanded from 3.43% in 2024 to 3.75% in 2025, fueled by a 24 basis point increase in loan yields and a 13 basis point decline in the total cost of deposits.
The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $369 thousand, up from $189 thousand in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily due to a $100 thousand charge-off for a commercial loan relationship that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Year over year, the provision for credit losses decreased $759 thousand from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $369 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision in the fourth quarter of 2024 included the establishment of a $1.0 million specific reserve for a non-accrual commercial loan relationship which was subsequently charged off in the first quarter of 2025.
The provision for credit losses decreased from $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $862 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2025. The provision for 2024 was mainly due to a $1.0 million specific reserve and net charge-offs of $197 thousand. The provision for 2025 was mainly due to reserves on new loan volume and $410 thousand in net charge-offs for which a specific reserve had not previously been established.
As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.73%, down from 0.93% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve decreased due to a first-quarter charge-off of a previously reserved credit. Non-performing assets totaled $731 thousand for one non-accrual loan relationship as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The non-accrual relationship held at year-end 2025 is fully secured by real estate collateral. Non-performing assets to total assets stood at 0.09% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2024.
Non-interest income totaled $337 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 4% decrease from $349 thousand in the previous quarter, and a 17% increase from $289 thousand in the same period of 2024. Notably, swap referral fee income contributed $70 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from $97 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and up from $31 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. No gains on the sale of SBA loans were recorded in the fourth or third quarter of 2025, compared to an immaterial amount in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $1.4 million, up from $1.3 million in the same period of 2024. Swap referral fee income was $299 thousand for 2025, compared to $276 thousand for the prior year. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $113 thousand for 2025, compared to $59 thousand in the prior year.
Non-interest expenses increased $324 thousand, or 8%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven by higher salaries & benefits, data processing, and other costs, partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment, professional fees, and advertising.
Non-interest expenses increased $896 thousand, or 27%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Increases in salaries & benefits, professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy & equipment costs. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets was 2.15% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 2.21% in the previous quarter and up from 2.07% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.
Non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $15.4 million compared to $13.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $2.1 million, or 16%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries & benefits associated with an expanded workforce, along with professional fees, advertising, data processing, and other expenses.
Total deposits increased by $94.6 million, or 15% during the fourth quarter of 2025, rising from $630.8 million as of September 30, 2025, to $725.3 million on December 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose $20.7 million to $120.4 million, up from $99.7 million in the previous quarter. Interest-bearing checking balances increased by $13.4 million, or 24%, to $69.3 million, up from $55.9 million in the prior quarter. Money market deposits grew $69.1 million, rising from $257.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, to $326.6 million by the close of the fourth quarter, while time deposits fell $8.6 million, or 4%, from $217.7 million on September 30, 2025, to $209.1 million on December 31, 2025.
Between December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2025, total deposits grew 31%, driven by increases in all deposit categories. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 80% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, down from 82% in the prior quarter.
"Deposits saw significant expansion during the fourth quarter of 2025," stated Ranalli. "This growth was primarily organic, driven by targeted strategic initiatives. While we anticipate a portion of these deposits may be temporary, we remain confident that the momentum we've established positions us for continued, sustainable deposit growth moving forward."
The loan portfolio expanded by $23.1 million, representing a 4% increase, from $655.3 million on September 30, 2025, to $678.5 million on December 31, 2025, driven by strong growth in the commercial real estate and commercial construction categories. Total loans grew $80.0 million, or 13% in 2025, demonstrating our continued strength as a trusted resource to local businesses.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio, net unearned loan origination fees and costs:
Dec. 31,
2025
Dec. 31,
2024
Commercial real estate
$ 525,443,319
$ 480,933,654
Commercial construction
68,110,339
39,760,197
Commercial business
66,353,744
59,862,802
Consumer
18,548,853
17,907,914
Total loans
$ 678,456,255
$ 598,464,567
Investment securities totaled $27.6 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $19.1 million on September 30, 2025. The held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $9.1 million and a fair market value of $8.4 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $682 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $677 thousand as of September 30, 2025. After tax, this loss amounts to $539 thousand, representing approximately 0.9% of total equity as of December 31, 2025. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale, with a book value of $19.3 million and a fair value of $18.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $798 thousand, compared to $808 thousand as of September 30, 2025. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $631 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.
Total stockholders' equity increased by $2.4 million, or 4%, rising from $56.4 million on September 30, 2025, to $58.8 million on December 31, 2025, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, book value increased by 77 cents, or 4%, reaching $19.56 per share. Total stockholders' equity increased $8.5 million, or 17%, from $50.3 million at December 31, 2024, to $58.8 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to net income generated. Book value per share rose by $2.83, representing a 17% increase from $16.73 at year-end 2024 to $19.56 at year-end 2025.
Selected Financial Data:
December 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Cash and due from banks
$ 90,422,400
$ 17,837,920
Time deposits at other banks
100,000
100,000
Investments
27,634,611
26,611,867
Loans receivable
678,456,255
598,464,567
Allowance for credit losses
(4,977,305)
(5,574,679)
Premises & equipment
7,360,342
7,551,410
Other assets
18,359,879
18,593,449
Total assets
$ 817,356,182
$ 663,584,534
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 120,359,227
$ 86,581,276
Interest-bearing checking
69,271,915
40,119,102
Money market
326,603,007
239,828,130
Time deposits
209,098,258
185,697,340
Total deposits
725,332,407
552,225,848
Short term borrowings
-
40,000,000
Long term borrowings
16,012,000
6,250,000
Subordinated debt
10,466,463
8,473,216
Other liabilities
6,777,883
6,341,010
Total liabilities
758,588,753
613,290,074
Common stock
3,100,773
3,100,773
Additional paid-in capital
19,863,401
19,852,352
Treasury stock
(1,346,793)
(1,316,876)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(630,812)
(964,821)
Retained earnings
37,780,860
29,623,032
Total stockholders' equity
58,767,429
50,294,460
Total liabilities &
stockholders' equity
$ 817,356,182
$ 663,584,534
Performance Statistics
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2025
Qtr Ended
Sep. 30,
2025
Qtr Ended
Jun. 30,
2025
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2025
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
Net interest margin
3.77 %
3.87 %
3.72 %
3.60 %
3.50 %
Nonperforming loans/
total loans
0.11 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.21 %
Nonperforming assets/
total assets
0.09 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses/
total loans
0.73 %
0.72 %
0.76 %
0.77 %
0.93 %
Average loans/average
assets
86.0 %
92.2 %
93.3 %
93.0 %
93.2 %
Non-interest expenses * /
average assets
2.15 %
2.21 %
2.29 %
2.25 %
2.07 %
Efficiency ratio
56.2 %
56.1 %
60.0 %
61.0 %
58.3 %
Earnings per share - basic
and diluted
$0.78
$0.75
$0.63
$0.56
$0.33
Book value per share
$19.56
$18.79
$18.00
$17.34
$16.73
Total shares outstanding
3,004,527
3,002,485
3,000,028
2,998,977
3,006,039
Weighted average shares
3,003,726
3,001,454
2,999,200
3,003,194
3,005,408
* Annualized
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
2025
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
Net interest margin
3.75 %
3.43 %
Return on average assets
1.17 %
0.87 %
Return on average equity
14.99 %
10.91 %
Earnings per share-basic and diluted
$2.72
$1.73
Efficiency ratio
58.2 %
62.2 %
Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2025
Qtr. Ended
Sep. 30,
2025
Qtr. Ended
Jun. 30,
2025
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2025
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$11,098,085
$10,719,087
$10,126,623
$9,583,093
$9,512,689
Securities
206,991
136,606
118,920
116,372
115,291
Other
599,764
138,292
28,289
47,421
24,256
Total interest income
11,904,840
10,993,985
10,273,832
9,746,886
9,652,236
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
4,520,311
4,231,636
4,111,978
4,002,995
4,057,530
Borrowings
125,620
77,963
85,822
77,303
90,767
Subordinated debt
137,058
134,682
134,681
134,682
134,681
Total interest expense
4,782,989
4,444,281
4,332,481
4,214,980
4,282,978
Net interest income
7,121,851
6,549,704
5,941,351
5,531,906
5,369,258
Provision for credit losses
368,729
189,087
130,416
174,097
1,127,547
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
6,753,122
6,360,617
5,810,935
5,357,809
4,241,711
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges and other fees
116,476
107,182
97,887
109,360
114,958
BOLI income
69,075
68,585
66,998
65,850
66,248
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
-
26,326
86,860
(367)
Swap referral fee income
69,890
96,813
107,925
24,201
31,030
Other
81,363
76,913
73,275
62,843
77,225
Total non-interest income
336,804
349,493
372,411
349,114
289,094
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
2,635,943
2,370,422
2,253,069
2,127,037
1,948,007
Occupancy & equipment
313,743
316,684
318,631
334,698
336,629
Professional fees
137,279
143,108
192,378
150,176
109,819
Advertising
87,011
104,356
113,923
108,721
77,809
Data processing
240,384
213,565
207,430
204,492
201,671
Other
780,864
722,935
705,961
664,334
625,603
Total non-interest expense
4,195,224
3,871,070
3,791,392
3,589,458
3,299,538
Income before federal income tax
2,894,702
2,839,040
2,391,954
2,117,465
1,231,267
Federal income tax expense
585,391
580,874
488,827
430,241
223,486
Net income
$ 2,309,311
$ 2,258,166
$ 1,903,127
$1,687,224
$1,007,781
Income Statements (unaudited)
Year
2025
Year
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$ 41,526,888
$ 35,947,381
Securities
578,889
481,764
Other
813,766
116,090
Total interest income
42,919,543
36,545,235
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
16,866,920
15,323,408
Borrowings
366,708
615,421
Subordinated debt
541,103
441,758
Total interest expense
17,774,731
16,380,587
Net interest income
25,144,812
20,164,648
Provision for credit losses
862,329
1,450,788
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
24,282,483
18,713,860
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges and other fees
430,905
414,682
BOLI income
270,508
243,017
Gain on sale of SBA loans
113,186
58,929
Swap referral fee income
298,829
275,550
Other
294,394
269,802
Total non-interest income
1,407,822
1,261,980
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
9,386,471
7,937,802
Occupancy & equipment
1,283,756
1,357,020
Professional fees
622,941
506,816
Advertising
414,011
317,447
Data processing
865,871
748,042
Other
2,874,094
2,469,708
Total non-interest expense
15,447,144
13,336,835
Income before federal income tax expense
10,243,161
6,639,005
Federal income tax expense
2,085,333
1,328,780
Net income
$ 8,157,828
$ 5,310,225
About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
