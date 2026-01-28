Anzeige
28.01.2026
Sadie Launches Cloudbeds Integration to Automate Guest Calls and Reservation Management with Voice AI

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Sadie, the voice AI agent for the hospitality industry, today announced a new integration with Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry's leading unified platform, enabling hotels to automate guest calls while increasing direct bookings and freeing staff to focus on on-property service. Through the integration, Cloudbeds-powered hotels can deploy Sadie as an intelligent voice agent that answers calls instantly, shares real-time rates and availability, and creates and manages reservations directly within the Cloudbeds platform.

Designed as an always-on extension of the front desk, Sadie ensures guest calls are answered instantly, day or night. From sharing real-time rates and availability to creating and modifying reservations, handling service requests, and assisting with overnight room lockouts, Sadie delivers immediate, multilingual support for both guests and hotel teams. By handling high-volume and after-hours calls, Sadie reduces front-desk strain while helping hotels capture demand that might otherwise be lost.

"Guest calls are a critical touchpoint for hospitality teams," said Sebastien Leitner, Vice President of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "This integration allows hotels to connect Sadie's voice automation capabilities with real-time data from the Cloudbeds platform to help manage guest inquiries and reservations more efficiently."

"Hotels today are expected to deliver fast, personalized service at every touchpoint, but teams are stretched thinner than ever," said Gabriel Menis, Vice President of Partnerships at Sadie. "By combining Sadie's AI voice agent with the strength of Cloudbeds' unified platform, properties can ensure every call is answered instantly, every booking opportunity is captured, and staff are freed to be present where they're needed most, with guests on property."

By connecting directly to Cloudbeds' real-time data, Sadie delivers a guest experience that is both highly personal and operationally seamless. Every interaction reflects the property's brand, creating a consistent and familiar experience for guests from the very first call.

Together, Sadie and Cloudbeds empower hotels to elevate service, eliminate missed calls and hold times, increase direct bookings, and free up staff time so teams can focus on delivering exceptional in-person hospitality.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is hospitality's only intelligent growth engine - a unified platform trusted by the world's most ambitious hoteliers across 150 countries. Built to challenge the limits of outdated tech stacks, Cloudbeds connects operations, revenue, distribution, and guest experience in one powerful, intuitive system. The platform is enhanced with Signals, a hospitality AI model giving hoteliers the power to anticipate demand, run smarter operations, and craft more personal, profitable guest journeys at scale. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has earned top honors from Hotel Tech Report (Top PMS, Hotel Management System, and Channel Manager, 2021-2026), the World Travel Awards (World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider, 2022), and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (2024). For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About Sadie
Sadie is a 24/7 voice AI agent built for the hospitality industry. Acting as an always-on extension of the hotel or restaurant team, Sadie instantly answers guest calls, shares property information, provides real-time availability and rates, and seamlessly books and manages reservations. By ensuring every interaction is handled promptly and professionally, Sadie helps hospitality operators capture more bookings and orders, reduce staff strain, and deliver exceptional in-person experiences. Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie is on a mission to transform how hospitality connects with guests-making every interaction effortless, personal, and revenue-generating. For more information, visit heysadie.ai.

Media Contact
Thierry Tardif
Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications
Valsoft Corporation
+1 514-799-6679
t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Sadie



