28.01.2026 17:48 Uhr
Compass Mining Energizes New 10 MW Bitcoin Mining Site in Texas

With capacity for around 3,000 customer miners, the Texas 8 facility advances Compass Mining's strategy to scale operated hosting across the United States.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announces the launch of a new 10-megawatt (MW) Bitcoin mining facility located just outside Odessa, Texas.

Compass Mining

The site will be operated by Compass Mining and will host around 3,000 customer Bitcoin mining machines. Named Texas 8, the facility comes online as Compass Mining continues to meet rising demand for dependable, industrial-grade hosting.

"This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering continuity and reliable infrastructure for our customers," says Shanon Squires, Chief Mining Officer at Compass Mining. "Our operations team was able to rack thousands of miners and bring Texas 8 to full energization in record time, showing our ability to activate new sites whenever the market needs them."

The 10 MW deployment aligns with Compass Mining's strategy to grow hosting capacity in key energy markets. The Odessa region, near Midland, is one of the most active power markets in the country and provides strong conditions for large-scale Bitcoin mining.

"Texas 8 reflects our focus on meeting customer demand for operations-as-a-service," says Cameron Morrissey, Director of Operations at Compass Mining. "The Odessa-area facility gives customers a stable long-term home for their hardware while we continue scaling our operated fleet across the United States."

The energization of Texas 8 follows two recent site expansions: a 20 MW facility energized in Texas last October and an off-grid natural gas site launched in Wyoming the month prior.

Together, these deployments highlight Compass Mining's long-term strategy to vertical integration, geographic diversification, and innovation in energy sourcing. By bringing new facilities online quickly, Compass Mining continues to support institutional customers seeking operational stability, low-cost hosting options, and trusted long-term infrastructure partners.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a Bitcoin mining infrastructure and operations-as-a-service company. The Compass Mining platform enables individuals, institutions, and facility owners to purchase ASIC hardware, host machines at top-tier data centers, and access professional site-management, logistics, and repair services.

With more than 160 MW under management and a global network of facilities, Compass Mining provides end-to-end solutions - from procurement and deployment to uptime optimization and operational oversight. The company is committed to transparency, reliability, and making Bitcoin mining more accessible.

To learn more or start mining with Compass Mining, visit compassmining.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-mining-energizes-new-10-mw-bitcoin-mining-site-in-texas-302672909.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
