Sysco Corporation: One Family's Dream Now Feeds a Community With Local Farming

From one family's dream to fields that now feed a community.

Ambrosio Organic Farms is a California family-owned business rooted in resilience, hard work, and local pride. Founded in Gilroy, CA, Maria Romero Ambrosio and her family have grown their farm from a handful of crops into a thriving operation supplying fresh, seasonal produce to their community.

Through FreshPoint's Local Farmer Insurance Program, it helps remove barriers that small, local farmers often face, making it possible for partners like Maria to grow their business, create local jobs, and strengthen regional food systems. It's one of the ways Sysco companies support local farmers today so they can keep growing for generations to come.

