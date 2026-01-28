Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Continues LPGA Momentum, Adds Brooke Matthews and Jenny Shin to 2026 Tour Staff

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Building on recent success and looking ahead to the future, SRIXON is expanding its LPGA Tour roster by welcoming Brooke Matthews and Jenny Shin to the team. The signings come off a breakthrough 2025 campaign, where Srixon athletes combined for seven LPGA Tour victories, including two major championships, reinforcing the brand's growing presence at the highest level of women's professional golf.

For Srixon, every season is about learning, refining, and surrounding the brand with players who share the same relentless drive to improve. Adding Matthews and Shin reflects that mindset, pairing emerging talent with proven experience as Srixon continues to elevate its Tour roster.

"Winning seven times on the LPGA Tour last season was a milestone for our brand, but we see it as a starting point and not a finish line," said Michael Jolly, Director of Tour Operations at Srixon. "Brooke and Jenny both bring a mindset focused on continuous improvement, a willingness to put in the work, and a drive to keep pushing forward, qualities we're always striving for at Srixon. We're excited to welcome them to the team."

Representing the next wave of LPGA talent, Matthews brings a young, fiery energy to the Srixon team. A standout collegiate player at the University of Arkansas, she set an NCAA record with a 25-under 54-hole performance at the 2021 Cougar Classic and has emerged as a player to watch on the LPGA Tour. After earning her LPGA Tour card in 2022 and facing early setbacks the following season, Matthews responded with resilience. Playing on the Epson Tour in 2024, she recorded seven top 10 finishes to graduate and earn a spot back on the LPGA Tour for 2025. Last season, she made over 70% of her cuts, recorded two top 10 finishes, and ranked inside the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe points, underscoring her upwards momentum and commitment to getting better every day.

"I'm very excited to be joining team Srixon for the 2026 LPGA season. I first started playing the ZX7 irons in 2018 when I was a sophomore at the University of Arkansas," said Brooke Matthews. "This past year I put the Cleveland Wedges in play and have never looked back. It's an honor to get to work with a team that is committed to excellence on and off the golf course. I can't wait to get the season started and hopefully bring home my first win!"

Earning her LPGA Tour card in 2011, Shin brings a veteran presence to Srixon's roster, backed by more than a decade of experience competing at the highest level. She captured her first LPGA Tour victory at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout and has remained a consistent force on leaderboards ever since, compiling more than 40 career top 10 finishes, highlighted by five top 15 results in major championships. In 2025, she made 85% of her cuts with two top 10 finishes.

"I'm very excited to join team Srixon and to be part of the culture," said Jenny Shin. "I've played Srixon irons for the past few years and have played some great golf. Testing the Cleveland Wedges has been awesome because of the crazy greenside spin. I hope to get a win for team Srixon soon!"

Both Matthews and Shin will compete with a mixed setup of Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment, engineered to support their games and deliver the elite performance both brands are known for.

Brooke Matthews WITB:

Srixon ZXi LS 9.0° Driver

Srixon ZXiU Utility Iron (3i)

Srixon ZXi7 Irons (7i-PW)

Srixon ZXi5 Irons (5i-6i)

Cleveland Golf RTZ Tour Rack (50° MID, 54° FULL, 58° MID)

Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Ball

Jenny Shin WITB:

Srixon ZXi T10.5° Driver

Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTZ Tour Rack (50° MID, 54° FULL, 58° M/L)

Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Ball

As Srixon looks ahead to the 2026 season, the brand remains focused on building meaningful partnerships with athletes who value performance, collaboration, and growth. With Matthews and Shin joining an already talented LPGA roster, Srixon continues its mission to support players who never stop chasing better.

