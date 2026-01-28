The "Europe Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BNPL payment market in Europe is expected to grow by 19.5% on annual basis to reach US$217.7 billion in 2026.

The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 182.1 billion to approximately USD 444.7 billion.

Competitive intensity is expected to shift toward regulated credit solutions and bank-led distribution. Retailers may streamline BNPL partners, favouring those that offer integrated settlement, compliance readiness, and omnichannel support. National providers in France, Germany and Italy will remain relevant where local credit and invoice preferences persist. FinTech's may focus on profitability and niche sectors as regulation standardises core BNPL features.

Current State of the Market

Diverse national market structures and regulatory movements shape BNPL in Europe. In Sweden and Germany, invoice-based and instalment models remain widely used, supported by providers such as Klarna and Ratepay. In the UK, BNPL is concentrated among fintechs (Klarna, Clearpay, PayPal Pay in 3) alongside bank-issued instalment features.

France and Spain continue to see BNPL driven by retailer-bank partnerships, especially through Oney and CaixaBank. Regulatory tightening through EU CCD II and UK FCA's expected BNPL rules is influencing pricing, underwriting and onboarding models, increasing competitive barriers for smaller players.

Key Players and New Entrants

Klarna maintains significant reach across the Nordics, Germany and the UK, while PayPal's instalment product is present across most European markets. National players remain strong: Oney and Floa in France, Ratepay in Germany, Scalapay in Italy, and Zinia by Santander in Spain and Germany.

New entrants include bank-linked instalment offerings such as NatWest's UK instalment capability, CaixaBank's Spain wallet-based instalments, and expanding merchant-acquirer BNPL from Adyen and Stripe. These entrants use existing customer bases to compete on embedded distribution rather than standalone BNPL apps.

Regulation Reshapes BNPL Operating Models Across Markets

Regulators in Europe are tightening oversight of BNPL, pushing products closer to formal consumer-credit rules. The EU's Consumer Credit Directive II (CCD II), adopted in 2023 and entering into force in 2025-2026, brings BNPL arrangements under standardized disclosure and affordability rules.

The UK FCA is progressing toward a supervised BNPL framework, with government consultation updates throughout 2024 setting expectations for credit-worthiness assessment and marketing compliance.

France and Germany have already begun aligning industry practices proactively: French banks offering BNPL (e.g., Floa, Oney) have adjusted repayment-disclosure workflows; German providers such as Ratepay have integrated more structured documentation processes for invoices and instalments. The growing use of instalments across retail categories, especially electronics, home goods, and apparel, has prompted regulators to address consumer protection standards.

Retailers across the UK, Germany and France are increasingly embedding BNPL at checkout, heightening scrutiny of affordability and advertising practices.

Large fintech providers like Klarna and Clearpay have expanded into subscription and in-app payment flows, prompting alignment with broader consumer credit rules.

BNPL will shift toward regulated credit frameworks in most European markets, increasing compliance-driven costs but improving provider stability. Providers with established risk processes, such as banks in France and Germany's invoice-payment specialists, and UK card issuers, are likely to gain a relative advantage. Lighter-touch "pay-in-3" models may narrow as affordability checks become mandatory.

Banks Accelerate Entry Into BNPL Through Card-Linked and App-Based Instalments

Banks across Europe are integrating BNPL into card and app ecosystems rather than competing via standalone BNPL products. In Spain, CaixaBank introduced instalment payments embedded directly into wallet services such as Apple Pay. In Italy, major issuers like Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit continue to expand card-linked instalment options for ecommerce and point-of-sale. In the UK, high-street banks including NatWest and Barclays have developed instalment-conversion features enabling customers to split existing card purchases.

Banks want to defend card economics as fintech-led BNPL captures share in high-value retail categories. A mature credit underwriting infrastructure enables banks to offer instalment loans with regulated processes already in place. Merchants in the UK, Italy and Spain increasingly prefer multi-product payment partners, making bank BNPL attractive for integrated settlement and risk handling. Bank-led BNPL is expected to become a mainstream credit feature, especially in Southern Europe, where card usage is growing.

Merchant adoption of non-bank BNPL may become more selective as banks bundle instalments with acquiring and settlement services. Fintech BNPL providers may respond by deepening their presence in niche verticals (fashion, travel) or by shifting toward platform partnerships.

Retailers Prioritise Checkout Integration, Driving BNPL Partnerships and White-Label Models

Merchants in Europe are moving BNPL from optional "add-on" methods to fully embedded checkout flows, often supported by white-label or co-branded solutions. In Germany, large marketplaces such as Otto and MediaMarktSaturn use Ratepay for white-label invoice and instalment solutions directly within their interfaces.

In France, retailers partner with Oney and Alma to incorporate instalment buttons at product pages, rather than only at checkout. In the Nordics, providers like Klarna continue to integrate loyalty and shopping tools inside retailer apps, supporting end-to-end purchase journeys. Retailers face pressure to reduce checkout abandonment, especially in markets with high invoice preference, such as Germany. Integrated BNPL reduces operational burden by consolidating settlement, fraud checks and reconciliation.

BNPL providers are using partnerships to expand coverage as consumer acquisition costs rise. White-label BNPL will expand among large retailers looking to retain ownership of the checkout experience. Small and mid-size merchants may rely more on aggregator platforms (e.g., Adyen, Stripe, PayPal) to access multiple BNPL providers. Providers that can support a full-journey integration product page for returns will see stronger adoption.

Profitability Pressures Shift BNPL Toward Risk-Controlled and Subscription-Integrated Models

BNPL providers across Europe are adjusting business models to focus on sustainable profitability. Klarna reported continued quarterly profitability through 2024-2025, driven by improved collections and cost discipline.

Providers in France and Italy are reducing reliance on free instalments and promoting merchant-funded or interest-bearing plans. In the Nordics and the UK, providers have added subscription management and budgeting tools, integrating BNPL with broader financial services engagement.

Rising funding costs across Europe have increased the cost of capital for BNPL receivables. Regulatory tightening requires stronger risk-management frameworks. Retailers are demanding more predictable economic models, pushing BNPL providers to revise fee structures.

Profit-focused BNPL will shift toward selective underwriting, resulting in lower approval rates in higher-risk categories. Subscription-integrated BNPL (e.g., payments embedded within wallets or shopping apps) will expand, especially in Sweden, Finland and the UK. Providers may consolidate or partner more aggressively to strengthen balance-sheet capabilities.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Across 2024-2025, consolidation and partnerships have shaped expansion strategies. Klarna has expanded deeper merchant integrations in the UK and Germany through partnerships with payment service providers. In Italy, Scalapay expanded retail collaborations across fashion an electronics chain.

Banks across Spain and Italy have launched upgraded instalment features in their mobile banking apps. M&A activity remains selective but focused on credit-risk capabilities, such as providers acquiring collections and identity-verification technologies to comply with upcoming credit-assessment rules.

A bundled offering, combining the following 16 reports, covering 900+ tables and 1,300+ figures for the Buy Now Pay Later Market:

Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Austria Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Finland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

France Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Germany Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Greece Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Ireland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Russia Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1616 Forecast Period 2026 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $217.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $444.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Europe

Companies Featured

Klarna

PayPal

RatePay

Scalapay

Alma

Oney

Billink

Confidis

Anyday

Svea Finans

ViaBill A/S

Walley

Riverty

Viva Wallet

Finloup

Clearpay (Afterpay)

humm

Vipps Pay Later

PayPo

Twisto

PayU

SberPay Later

Tinkoff Pay

Yandex Pay Later (Split)

Dolyame

Aplazame

Qliro

Zaver

Twint

Afterpay

Zilch

