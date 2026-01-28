JCDecaux renews the exclusive advertising contract for stations across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with a 100% digital offering

Paris, 28 January 2026 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that, following a competitive tender, it has been awarded a 10-year exclusive contract to operate the advertising assets of CFL, the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois (Luxembourg National Railway Company).

With nearly 680,000 inhabitants and 233,000 cross-border commuters travelling in every day, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has established itself as a leading financial centre in Europe. It is home to several European Union institutions and bodies, such as the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Investment Bank, as well as many world-renowned companies. Serving the entire country, the CFL network has seen strong growth in passenger numbers in recent years, carrying 31.3 million passengers in 2024. This confirms the central role of rail in mobility in Luxembourg and makes the network the backbone of public transport, connecting the country and its border regions to the capital.

CFL has renewed its trust in JCDecaux, which, from 1 June 2026, will roll out a new media concept, specifically designed for Luxembourg's rail network and its passengers. Stations will be equipped with digital communication infrastructure, enabling CFL to independently broadcast real-time messages to all passengers.

The system, which currently covers 24 stations, will be extended to 20 additional stations and will comprise 143 digital screens nationwide, achieving a fully digital inventory. In 19 stations, 46 screens will also be fitted with the "LiveTouch" system, bringing the digital experience even closer to passengers. Iconic formats will further enhance Luxembourg Central station, reinforcing its emblematic position within the network.

These new, latest-generation 75-inch and 55-inch screens, seamlessly integrated into their surroundings, will deliver superior image quality while consuming less energy. Connected to JCDecaux's Adtech ecosystem, they will enable the activation of high-performance, precisely planned and measurable campaigns. Integrated with the VIOOH supply-side platform (SSP) and the Displayce demand-side platform (DSP), the DOOH offering will provide access to the full programmatic potential of the media. Brands will be able to reach the right audiences and deliver the right message, at the right time, in the right place, thanks to targeting, contextualisation, flexible activation and real-time optimisation.

In line with its strategy of quality and technological innovation, JCDecaux will leverage its expertise to enhance the passenger experience and increase advertisers' visibility, while meeting the high standards for quality of service and sustainability. Aligned with the ESG commitments of both partners, sustainability and safety will be key priorities of the contract, with ambitious objectives in terms of renewable energy, recyclable materials and waste management. For furniture inspection and maintenance operations, JCDecaux teams will use a 100% electric vehicle fleet and rainwater collected at the Bertrange depot. Lighting will adapt to ambient brightness and will be switched off at night.

A major player in outdoor advertising in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, JCDecaux offers a diversified, powerful and premium portfolio. The company already operates the advertising concession for bus shelters in the capital, Luxembourg Airport, the country's main shopping malls, as well as the VelOh® self-service bike scheme.

The renewal of CFL's advertising concession further strengthens JCDecaux's position as the partner of choice for outdoor advertising in Luxembourg and supports the country's drive towards modernisation and digitisation.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to renew our successful partnership with CFL. Building on eight years of close collaboration and our strong focus on advertisers' expectations, our new offering is designed to better address their current and emerging needs in Luxembourg, where the outdoor advertising market continues to grow. This new contract is a genuine recognition of JCDecaux's ability to deliver powerful, innovative and high-quality advertising solutions, and will enable us to continue deploying iconic assets and a premium, sustainable digital offering in this major European hub. We would like to thank CFL for their renewed trust and we remain fully committed to providing products and services that transform the transport environment and improve the passenger experience, while ensuring optimal visibility and efficiency for advertisers.-

