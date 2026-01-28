BHG Financial Donates $100,000 to Support NICU Care at Mount Sinai Medical Center

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / BHG Financial , the leader in small business and unsecured personal loans, today announced a $100,000 donation to Mount Sinai Medical Center's Labor and Delivery Unit, designated to benefit the hospital's Abess Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The donation will help support the NICU in providing specialized, around-the-clock care for premature and medically fragile newborns. Funding will help strengthen resources within the unit, including critical equipment, clinical programs, and services that support infants and their families during the earliest and most vulnerable stages of life.

"Our family experienced the love and dedication from the NICU team at Mount Sinai Medical Center firsthand," Tyler Crawford, President of BHG Financial, said. "When your child is in the NICU, every moment matters. The compassion, skill, and commitment of the caregivers make an immeasurable difference. This gift is deeply personal for us and it's our way of giving back to the team that supports families when they need it most."

"We're deeply grateful to BHG Financial for this generous gift," Gino R. Santorio, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center, said. "Their support helps us expand the resources behind the exceptional care our NICU team provides and strengthens the support we offer families during an incredibly stressful and uncertain time."

As a Level III NICU, The Abess NICU at Mount Sinai Medical Center cares for babies born as early as 23 weeks and can address nearly any condition or complication that may arise. The 16-bed unit's extensive team includes respiratory therapists, neonatal rehabilitation specialists, social workers, lactation consultants, and more. The NICU provides advanced medical care for infants requiring specialized monitoring and treatment, along with continued support through the child's first year.

The donation is not only personal to BHG Financial's leadership team, but it also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to investing in the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has originated over $18.5 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, the BHG Financial approach to lending helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to more than 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com/ .

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers ten convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four specialty care offices in Monroe County.

