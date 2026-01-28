OpenTable reveals Valentine's Day Dining Trends 2026

New OpenTable consumer research reveals nearly half (49%) of Brits are planning to dine out on Valentine's Day 2026*

49% of Brits believe Valentine's Day is becoming more about celebrating all relationships rather than just a romantic connection*

OpenTable helps diners skip the search, as it launches its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026**

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable data shows dining on Valentine's Day in 2025 increased by 27% year-over-year (YoY).*** This year, nearly half of Brits (49%) say they plan to dine out on Valentine's Day - consumer research suggests that 7% more Brits will dine out this year for Valentine's Day compared to 2025.* However, securing the perfect table isn't always easy, as Brits are currently spending an average of two hours and 14 minutes searching for the right spot.* To help diners skip the search, OpenTable has released its annual Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2026, based on diners reviews and dining metrics.**

The news trends shaping Valentine's Day dining in 2026:

Price of romance : Nearly half of Brits (44%) are expecting to spend more at restaurants this Valentine's Day than they did last year.* This follows last year's trend, as OpenTable data revealed an 11% year-over-year increase in average spend per person on Valentine's Day across the UK in 2025, the highest spend increase compared to other key occasions.***

: Nearly half of Brits (44%) are expecting to spend more at restaurants this Valentine's Day than they did last year.* This follows last year's trend, as OpenTable data revealed an 11% year-over-year increase in average spend per person on Valentine's Day across the UK in 2025, the highest spend increase compared to other key occasions.*** Friendship love: 41% of Brits plan to celebrate Galentine's or Palentine's Day (13th February) this year and dining is at the heart of this trend, with over half (59%) planning to celebrate at a restaurant.*

41% of Brits plan to celebrate Galentine's or Palentine's Day (13th February) this year and dining is at the heart of this trend, with over half (59%) planning to celebrate at a restaurant.* Romance redefined : Valentine's Day is also being embraced as a social occasion for some. 30% of Brits would consider a double date at a restaurant on Valentine's Day, while singles are just as open to dining out, with over half (51%) saying they would go to a restaurant for a first date on the special day.*

: Valentine's Day is also being embraced as a social occasion for some. 30% of Brits would consider a double date at a restaurant on Valentine's Day, while singles are just as open to dining out, with over half (51%) saying they would go to a restaurant for a first date on the special day.* Self love: Solo dining is also becoming more widely accepted, with 49% of Brits saying it's socially acceptable to dine alone on Valentine's Day, rising to 65% among Millennials and 64% among Gen Z.

"It's clear that UK diners are changing how they celebrate Valentine's Day, with 49% now seeing it as a day to celebrate all relationships, not just the romantic kind, making it more inclusive and social*" saidSasha Shaker, Senior Director at OpenTable in the UK and Ireland. "However, this still means that no matter who you're sharing the table with, you want to get the backdrop right. Our Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026 helps diners discover their perfect spot, whether it's an intimate table for two or group dining space."

This year's Top 100 Romantic List highlights standout restaurants across the UK offering private dining rooms perfect for celebrating with loved ones this Valentine's Day, including Andrew Edmunds in London, Hawksmoor Liverpool and Opheem in Birmingham.

Finding the perfect match

According to consumer research, food remains a key ingredient in relationship success, with half (50%) of the UK believing that 'culinary compatibility' with their partner is important (e.g. enjoying the same food or same style of dining out).* This sentiment is even stronger among younger generations, rising to 60% for Gen Z and 59% for Millennials.*

When it comes to romantic dining, small behaviours can make a big impression. Consumer research shows the top red flags when dining out with a date are being rude to restaurant staff (81%), not having any table manners (78%) and showing up late (62%).* On the flip side, the top green flags include a date going out of their way to compliment the restaurant service (64%), offering to cover the whole bill (62%) and leaving a generous tip (61%), proving that how someone treats others at the table is just as important as what's on the menu.*

For those looking to find the perfect food match this Valentine's Day, OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026** offers something to suit every taste and compatibility. From candlelit dinners to charming interiors, the newly released list highlights standout spots across the country based on diner reviews and dining metrics, including new entries Le Cafe du Marche in London, Little Capo in Edinburgh and Ember in Sunderland.

The complete list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2026 can be viewed here and below in alphabetical order (per location). To discover more Valentine's Day trends, visit here.

Bedfordshire

Lussmanns Woburn

Berkshire

The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling

Birmingham

24 Stories

Opheem

Brighton

Kindling Restaurant

Bristol

Cappadocia Restaurant

Buckinghamshire

The Greyhound Beaconsfield

Cheshire

The Chefs Table

Cornwall

Narla

Porthminster Beach Café

The Tartan Fox by Adam Handling

Edinburgh

Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant

Little Capo

Mamma Roma Ristorante

Essex

Smiths Restaurant Ongar

The Eyna Basildon

Glasgow

Ardnamurchan

Butchershop

KELP

The Spanish Butcher - Glasgow

Hampshire

The Kara Fleet

Herefordshire

EN Steak Hereford

Kent

Rocksalt

Sotirio's Bar and Restaurant

Turkuaz

Lincolnshire

Ole Ole Tapas

Liverpool

Hawksmoor Liverpool

London

14 Stories

64 Goodge Street

64 Old Compton St

Afternoon Tea at The Lanesborough

Andrew Edmunds

Benares

Berners Tavern

Bistro Freddie

Boulevard Brasserie

Cecconi's at The Ned London

Clos Maggiore

Cloth Restaurant

CORE by Clare Smyth

FAROS Oxford Circus

Frederick's

Frog by Adam Handling

Gallery

GONG, Shangri-La The Shard, London

JOIA Restaurant & Bar

L'Escargot

Le Cafe du Marche

Le Garrick - Covent Garden

Luciano by Gino D'Acampo London

Madison Restaurant

Ognisko

Palm Court Brasserie

Pierre Victoire

Quaglino's

Savoy Grill - Gordon Ramsay

Scott's Richmond

Skylon

Swan London

The French Table

The Ledbury

The Ninth

The Port House London

TING Restaurant and Lounge, Shangri-La The Shard, London

Trinity

Manchester

20 Stories

Albert's Standish

BAR SAN JUAN

Blacklock Manchester

Bruco

Cibo Manchester

KITTEN

Onda Pasta Bar

The Blues Kitchen - Manchester

Newcastle and Northumberland

21

Blackfriars Restaurant

Ember

Gino D'Acampo Newcastle

Jolly Fisherman at Craster

The Courtyard Pegswood

The French Quarter

Vito's Osteria

Norfolk

The Lodge at Salhouse

The White Horse - Brancaster Staithe

North Wales

Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias

Oxford

No1 Ship Street

Quod Restaurant & Bar

South Wales

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen

The Ivy Asia, Cardiff

Surrey

Cambio Marcia

Warwickshire

Loxley's Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Farmhouse Restaurant

Yorkshire

Bavette - Leeds

Bettys Harrogate

Casa Brazilian Rodizio

Lucia - York

The Cut & Craft York

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

The Star Inn The City

Vivido Bar & Restaurant

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1,502 British consumers, with minimum quotas applied across major cities. Fieldwork was carried out between December 20, 2025, and January 2, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality. Brits who dined out last year and expect to dine out this year = Valentine's Day diners

**The Top 100 Romantic Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the UK for 2026 list is generated from over 600,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "romantic." The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

***OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners, including per average spend when noted, from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK on Valentine's Day (14th February) and other key occasions: Easter Sunday (20th April), Mother's Day (30th March), Father's Day (15th June) in 2025 and compared it to the same time period in 2024.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

