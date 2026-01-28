Benjamin G. Swartout, Facial Plastic Surgery: Dr. Benjamin G. Swartout Recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as One of 2025's Top Doctors

Los Angeles Magazine includes Dr. Benjamin G. Swartout among its 2025 Top Doctors, citing his expertise in facial plastic surgery, revision rhinoplasty, and individualized patient care across Southern California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Los Angeles Magazine has named Dr. Benjamin G. Swartout, a leading facial plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, to its list of Top Doctors for 2025. The annual list honors physicians across Los Angeles who demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and commitment to patient care within their specialties.

This recognition places Dr. Swartout among a select group of specialists acknowledged by peers for professional excellence and high standards of patient treatment. Known for his precision and artistry in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Swartout's inclusion reflects both his technical expertise and his reputation for providing personalized, natural-looking results to patients throughout Southern California.

Recognition of Excellence in Facial Plastic Surgery

The Los Angeles Magazine Top Doctors feature highlights physicians who have been nominated by fellow medical professionals and vetted through an independent selection process. The goal of the list is to identify trusted experts who demonstrate exceptional knowledge, ethical practice, and consistent patient satisfaction across multiple specialties.

Appearing in the Ear, Nose, and Throat (Otolaryngology) category, Dr. Swartout represents the subspecialty of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery - a discipline that requires advanced training, aesthetic judgment, and a deep understanding of facial anatomy. His inclusion underscores his dedication to surgical excellence and patient well-being in an ever-evolving field that bridges artistry and medical science.

About Dr. Benjamin G. Swartout

Dr. Benjamin G. Swartout is a fellowship-trained facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon whose practice focuses exclusively on the face, head, and neck. After completing advanced training in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Swartout established his Beverly Hills practice to deliver refined, natural results using state-of-the-art surgical techniques and individualized care.

At Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Swartout performs a range of procedures designed to restore balance and enhance facial harmony. His work is guided by a principle of subtle transformation - improving form and function while maintaining each patient's unique character. His patients include individuals seeking both cosmetic and reconstructive solutions to achieve confidence and comfort in their appearance.

Expertise in Rhinoplasty and Revision Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty - often referred to as nose reshaping - is one of the most intricate procedures in facial plastic surgery.Dr. Swartout's rhinoplasty expertise encompasses both cosmetic enhancement and functional improvement, ensuring that outcomes look natural and preserve or improve breathing. His meticulous approach emphasizes proportion, structural integrity, and long-term results.

In addition to primary rhinoplasty, Dr. Swartout is highly regarded for his skill in revision rhinoplasty. Revision procedures require advanced surgical insight and careful planning to correct irregularities or complications from prior surgeries. Dr. Swartout's ability to navigate complex anatomy while achieving aesthetic refinement has earned him recognition from both peers and patients as a trusted specialist in the field.

Comprehensive Facial Rejuvenation and Reconstructive Care

Beyond his surgical expertise in nasal surgery, Dr. Swartout provides a full spectrum of facial rejuvenation and reconstructive procedures. His practice includes facelift surgery, eyelid surgery, and reconstructive surgery for patients affected by trauma, congenital deformities, or previous operations. Each procedure is tailored to achieve a balanced, natural appearance while preserving functional outcomes.

For patients seeking non-surgical options, Dr. Swartout offers advanced injectables and minimally invasive treatments. His approach to Botox and other non-surgical therapies prioritizes subtle enhancement and natural expression, helping patients look refreshed without appearing "overdone." By offering both surgical and non-surgical options, Dr. Swartout provides comprehensive aesthetic care for patients at every stage of rejuvenation.

Patient-Centered Philosophy and Safety Standards

Dr. Swartout's practice is founded on the belief that aesthetic improvement should always align with a patient's individuality and overall health. Each consultation begins with a detailed discussion of goals, anatomy, and expectations, ensuring that every treatment plan reflects the patient's desired outcome.

Safety, comfort, and informed decision-making are central to every procedure. Surgical procedures are performed in accredited settings that adhere to rigorous standards of cleanliness, equipment quality, and patient monitoring. Dr. Swartout's careful technique and conservative approach help reduce downtime and enhance recovery, allowing patients to return to daily life with confidence and ease.

A Reputation Built on Skill and Integrity

Recognition from Los Angeles Magazine highlights not only technical ability but also a physician's integrity and ongoing dedication to advancing patient care. Dr. Swartout's professional reputation is built on years of experience, ongoing education, and collaboration with medical peers across Los Angeles and beyond. His work demonstrates a balance between surgical precision and artistic vision, enabling patients to achieve refined results that complement their natural features.

As facial plastic surgery continues to evolve, Dr. Swartout remains at the forefront of emerging technologies and techniques. By integrating innovation with established surgical principles, he ensures his patients benefit from the safest and most effective options available today.

Serving Patients in Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgery welcomes patients from throughout Los Angeles and neighboring communities seeking specialized facial procedures in a professional, comfortable environment. The practice combines modern medical facilities with compassionate care, ensuring that every visit reflects Dr. Swartout's dedication to excellence.

Patients interested in facial plastic or reconstructive procedures can learn more by visiting the practice website or scheduling a consultation. Whether pursuing aesthetic refinement or functional restoration, patients can expect a thoughtful and individualized approach under Dr. Swartout's care.

Continuing Commitment to Excellence

Being recognized among Los Angeles Magazine's 2025 Top Doctors affirms Dr. Swartout's standing as a respected leader in facial plastic surgery. His selection represents not only professional achievement but also a continued dedication to the well-being of his patients and the advancement of his specialty.

As he looks ahead, Dr. Swartout remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of care, refining surgical techniques, and fostering trust through transparency, education, and lasting results. This honor from Los Angeles Magazine serves as a testament to his skill, compassion, and enduring contribution to the medical community of Beverly Hills and beyond.

