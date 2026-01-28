Voices: The New Interface Era: Voice AI Becomes Dominant While Most Enterprises Lag Behind

Voices' Amplified 2026 report reveals performance-grade voice AI as emerging quality standard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Voices , the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform for actor-powered voice AI solutions, today announced the launch of its inaugural annual report, Amplified 2026: The Annual State of Voice Report , revealing a critical adoption gap between consumer behavior and enterprise readiness in voice AI deployment. The report draws on insights from a survey, conducted by Censuswide, of 700 business leaders and consumers to explore how voice AI is impacting interactions between brands and humans.

Findings from the survey revealed that 55% of consumers now use voice as their primary interface for AI interactions, while only 29% of companies have deployed customer-facing voice AI. This gap creates significant competitive risk for brands racing to meet consumer expectations.

Actor-powered voice AI emerges as quality differentiator

As voice AI becomes commoditized, business leaders increasingly recognize that voice quality and authenticity separate premium brands from generic implementations. Key findings reveal:

79% of business leaders report that inauthentic AI voices negatively impact brand perception

79% of business leaders prioritize AI voices sourced from real, attributed voice actors over synthetic alternatives

77% of business leaders say exclusive, brand-specific AI voice licensing is critical for differentiation

76% of consumers expect transparency about how AI voices are created and licensed

"Our research reveals a widening readiness gap between how consumers are adopting voice AI and how prepared enterprises are to deploy it responsibly," said Jay O'Connor, CEO of Voices. "As brands move to deploy voice AI, the difference won't be speed or cost-it will be whether voices sound real, trustworthy, and human. An actor-powered voice in voice AI isn't a nice-to-have anymore. It's how brands protect trust and stand out."

Consent-based licensing provides legal and brand safety moat

Amplified 2026 identifies voice provenance-the ethical origin and licensing rights of voice data-as a critical factor in enterprise voice AI selection. As legal scrutiny around scraped voice models mount and actors scramble to secure the rights to their own voices, voice AI decision-makers are prioritizing consent-based licensing to mitigate legal risk and protect brand reputation.

Business leaders also recognize that professional voice talent are uniquely positioned to deliver the performance quality required for premium brand experiences. Unlike synthetic or scraped, commoditized voice models, actor-powered voice AI delivers the emotional range, cultural authenticity, and brand alignment that enterprise customers demand.

The voice interface shift creates urgency for enterprise adoption

With 55% of consumers already voice-first in their AI interactions, enterprises face pressure to deploy voice AI quickly while maintaining quality and brand safety standards. The report reveals:

Only 29% of companies have deployed customer-facing voice AI

An additional 32% remain in pilot or testing phases

Voice represents the most significant interface shift since smartphones. This gap between consumer behavior and enterprise readiness highlights both the urgency to get voice AI right and the risk involved in getting voice AI wrong.

With more than 20 years of experience in the voice industry, Voices provides enterprise-class solutions for ethically sourced, performance-grade voice AI. The company's platform connects global brands with millions of professional voice actors and voice contributors who consent to AI voice licensing, ensuring legal compliance, performance quality, and brand differentiation.

