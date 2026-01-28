Megan Skiber Joins the Skiber Law Team

Skiber Law Welcomes Attorney Megan Skiber Back to Connecticut to Expand Injury Law Practice

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Attorney Megan Skiber has joined Skiber Law, bringing more than ten years of litigation experience across multiple states and practice areas. Her work has focused on helping people move through difficult legal situations with speed, clarity, and purpose.

Attorney Skiber began her legal career in New York in 2011 as Lead Attorney in the Complaints and Title Claims Department at a mortgage banking firm. In that role, she represented lenders, trustees, and investors in high-volume civil matters.

After gaining significant experience working with institutional clients, she shifted her focus to individual advocacy. That decision led her into criminal defense, pardon work, and personal injury law in Connecticut.

While practicing in Connecticut , she represented clients before the Board of Pardons and Paroles, helping them clear their records and move forward. Later, in Washington, she took on a wide range of civil cases, including bankruptcy, family disputes, property issues, and estate planning, often managing several moving parts at once in high-stakes situations.

Attorney Skiber is licensed in Connecticut, New York, Washington, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. She earned her Juris Doctor from Touro Law School in Central Islip, New York, where she served as Associate Editor and then Research Editor for the Touro Law Review. She received the CALI Award for Academic Excellence in Advanced Legal Research and contributed to published legal work on sentencing law and constitutional protections.

Now returning to Connecticut, she will focus her practice on personal injury law at Skiber Law. Her cross-disciplinary background strengthens the firm's ability to deliver strategic, efficient, and highly personalized support to clients who are facing serious injuries and life-altering disruptions.

She is returning to Connecticut at a time when the firm continues to grow. Her background fits the way Skiber Law handles cases: clear communication, direct access to attorneys, and a focus on moving quickly when clients need help. The team works closely with every client, making sure nothing gets lost in the shuffle.

Founded in 2008, Skiber Law has recovered over $100 million for clients and brings more than 50 years of combined experience to serious injury claims across Connecticut. Known for its efficient case handling, honest communication, and real-time attorney access, the firm maintains a strong reputation with judges, insurers, and other attorneys.

