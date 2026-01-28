Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 694642 | ISIN: IT0003115950 | Ticker-Symbol: DLN
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 19:56
37,040 Euro
-0,43 % -0,160
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DE LONGHI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DE LONGHI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,88037,08020:08
36,88037,08020:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DE LONGHI
DE LONGHI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DE LONGHI SPA37,040-0,43 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.