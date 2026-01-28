The Group closed 2025 with brilliant results and solid growth at constant currency across both divisions throughout the year, further confirmed by an organic expansion of 8.2% in Q4

Below are the preliminary 2025 revenues for the De' Longhi S.p.A. Group:

12 months, revenues at 3,801.5 million, growing at 8.7% (+10.4% at constant currency);

revenues at 3,801.5 million, growing at 8.7% (+10.4% at constant currency); fourth quarter, revenues at 1,340.0 million, growing at 5.7% (+8.2% at constant currency).

Fabio de' Longhi, CEO of the Group, stated:

"The Group achieved solid growth at constant currency of 10.4% in 2025, characterized by consistent results throughout the year. We are particularly pleased with the excellent performance achieved in the fourth quarter, which successfully overcame the challenges posed by the current market environment.

The household division consolidated its recent growth momentum during the quarter, with organic growth of 5.2% against a challenging year-over-year comparison. This performance was primarily driven by the structural trend in coffee, amplified by strategic media investments, such as the third global campaign featuring Brad Pitt, and the further evolution of our marketing strategy.

At the same time, the professional division maintained excellent momentum throughout the year, achieving revenue growth of over 40% in the fourth quarter. Both brands, La Marzocco and Eversys, delivered outstanding results, driven by the consolidated leadership of our products in the premium segments, the ability to intercept emerging trends in specialty coffee, and the rapid expansion into the prosumer market.

Based on preliminary revenues, we confirm our adjusted EBITDA guidance of between €610 million and €620 million. This performance will drive significant cash generation, further strengthening the Group's financial position and enhancing strategic flexibility in capital allocation.

For 2026, while continuing to closely monitor persistent geopolitical uncertainties, we expect revenue growth at a mid-single-digit rate, in line with the objectives of the medium-term plan."

It should be noted that the preliminary revenue data set out in this press release have not been audited. Full consolidated 2025 results are subject to approval by the Board of Directors at the meeting scheduled for March 13, 2026.

