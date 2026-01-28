Herrera succeeds Michael Ensser, who will remain an active member of the Firm after his term in a planned transition.

Egon Zehnder, the world's premier leadership advisory firm, today announced that, in accordance with its established governance and three-year election cycle, German Herrera has been elected as the Firm's next Chair by its worldwide partnership. Herrera will assume the role effective March 1, 2026. He will succeed Michael Ensser, who has held the position since 2022, in a planned succession at the conclusion of his regular term.

Herrera joined the Firm in 1998 in Bogotá and has helped shape the Firm's global presence, taking on a broad range of leadership roles, from co-leading the Global Family Business Advisory Practice to serving on the Executive Committee and the Market Council. Most recently, Herrera has guided Egon Zehnder's U.S. market through a period of impressive growth and transformation, which today includes 15 offices and more than 150 consultants. As the first Latinx person in this role in the industry, he actively forges strategic partnerships and joint ventures. With extensive experience advising boards and CEOs on succession, leadership development, and senior talent strategy, Herrera brings a transparent, values-driven, and inclusive leadership style. He is committed to helping organizations unlock leadership potential, build high-performing teams, and tap into diverse talent pools to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

"I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by my colleagues," said Herrera. "Egon Zehnder is the place for diverse, high-performing global talent, united by a shared commitment and equal partnership with a single global profit center, aligning us around what's best for clients, always. As we look ahead, we are raising our ambition: bringing clients truly distinctive, tailored solutions that unite Executive Search and Leadership Development into a single, powerful offering designed to meet the demands of a new era of leadership."

This leadership transition follows Michael Ensser's tenure, which has been marked by significant growth and transformation, with revenues reaching $966 million USD. Under his guidance, the partnership has expanded its global presence with new office openings in the U.S., Canada, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and a number of European markets. During this period, the Firm also acquired the Prince Houston Group in New York, launched new transformational programs for C-Suite and board-level executives, and most recently, announced a strategic partnership with Harvard Business Review for its innovative HBR Executive offering.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair and to work alongside such a remarkable team," said Ensser. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to supporting German and the Firm during this transition. Our purpose-leadership for a better world-guides everything we do, and I look forward to the work with our new Chair, German, who will further shape a global Firm that is here to help our clients flourish in an ever-changing landscape."

