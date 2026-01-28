ICANN Nominating Committee Seeks Accomplished Business Leaders for ICANN Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Nominating Committee (NomCom) is now accepting applications for the ICANN Board of Directors. New Board members will serve from ICANN's 2026 Annual Meeting in October 2026 until its 2029 Annual Meeting.

ICANN plays a critical role in maintaining the secure and stable coordination of the Internet's unique identifiers - ensuring that the single, interoperable Internet continues to serve more than six billion users worldwide. The ICANN Board of Directors provides strategic oversight, policy direction, and fiduciary governance for this global nonprofit organization, which has an annual operating budget of approximately $150 million and more than 450 staff members worldwide.

A Call for Business Leaders With a Global Outlook

The NomCom, tasked with filling two Board positions, is seeking applications from experienced business leaders who will bring fresh perspectives to the Board's work. Individuals who have successfully operated in complex, international environments and understand the challenges of managing at scale are encouraged to apply.

Ideal candidates will possess Board experience in organizations of comparable size and scope to ICANN, coupled with a strong commitment to public service and global collaboration.

Who Should Apply

The NomCom seeks accomplished individuals who demonstrate:

Integrity, Objectivity, and Strategic Thinking: Reputations for sound judgment, ethical leadership, and thoughtful decision-making.

Reputations for sound judgment, ethical leadership, and thoughtful decision-making. Executive Management Experience: Senior leadership roles in business or nonprofit organizations, ideally with enterprise-wide responsibility for governance, finance, strategy, or risk management.

Senior leadership roles in business or nonprofit organizations, ideally with enterprise-wide responsibility for governance, finance, strategy, or risk management. Nonprofit Board Experience: Familiarity with fiduciary accountability, consensus-building, and strategic oversight in mission-driven organizations.

Familiarity with fiduciary accountability, consensus-building, and strategic oversight in mission-driven organizations. Knowledge of ICANN's Role: Understanding of, or a strong interest in, the Internet's infrastructure and ICANN's mission within the global Internet ecosystem.

Understanding of, or a strong interest in, the Internet's infrastructure and ICANN's mission within the global Internet ecosystem. Diversity and Cultural Awareness: Ability to work effectively across regions, languages, and cultural contexts; commitment to contributing to a diverse and globally representative Board.

While expertise in Internet technologies is valuable, it is not required; ICANN welcomes candidates from across industry sectors who can apply business discipline, strategic oversight, and governance best practices to a technical and policy-focused environment.

Commitment and Expectations

Board members devote approximately 20 hours per week to their ICANN responsibilities. The role includes participation in up to six Board workshops and three ICANN Public Meetings annually, ongoing Board committee and other Board group work, and engagement in the ICANN community across multiple time zones.

Why Business Leaders Should Consider This Opportunity

"Serving on the ICANN Board offers individuals a unique opportunity to apply their governance and strategic experience to the global public good," said Tom Barrett, Chair of the ICANN Nominating Committee. "ICANN operates at the intersection of technology, policy, and international collaboration. Its Board members help guide a nonprofit organization's decisions that affect the security, stability, and resilience of the Internet - a critical resource for the majority of governments, businesses, and individual users worldwide."

"Strong governance experience from profit and nonprofit sectors strengthens ICANN's ability to operate responsibly and effectively," added James Gannon, Chair-elect of the ICANN Nominating Committee. "We are looking for leaders who understand both stewardship and collaboration."

How to Apply

Detailed information about requirements, commitments, and expectations are available at the NomCom webpage . The application form is available on the dedicated webpage .

The deadline to submit an application is 18 February 2026.

The NomCom conducts all evaluations confidentially, in accordance with ICANN's Bylaws and commitment to transparency and diversity. Successful candidates will be seated on the Board of Directors at ICANN's 2026 Annual General Meeting in October 2026.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world. For more information, visit https://www.icann.org .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810953/ICANN_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icann-nominating-committee-seeks-accomplished-business-leaders-for-icann-board-of-directors-302673063.html